by Mark H. Gaffney

Richard C. Cook comments: This is the start of a multi-part series by Mark H. Gaffney on “The Third Secret of Fatima and the Future of Christianity.” Among other works, Mark is author of Gnostic Secrets of the Naassenes: The Initiatory Teachings of the Last Supper .

The Third Secret of Fatima and the Future of Christianity - Part One

The story I am about to tell began with five key world events in the early years of the twentieth century. These five events occurred in rapid succession between 1913 and 1917 and stand out as especially noteworthy amidst countless other events that failed to budge history by an iota. The five I will name are important because together they shaped the world predicament we collectively face today.

The first of these events was passage of the Federal Reserve Act in 1913 that amounted to an abdication by the US Congress of its authority under the US Constitution to create money for the nation. I will not delve into the complicated story of how the Fed came into existence, important and interesting though this may be, because the story has been told already.[i] The details are known. It is enough here merely to affirm that establishment of the Fed was fateful for the United States and indeed for the world because it handed over the enormous power of US money creation to a cabal of unscrupulous private bankers. These included the Rothschilds and others of their ilk associated with the City of London, as well as the Rockefellers and Morgans of the US. Later I will flesh out in some detail the relevance of nefarious bankers to this story.

Establishment of the Fed set the stage for the next key event, namely, World War I, also known as the Great War, or “the war to end wars.” According to astute observers, but for the Fed World War I would never have been possible. Without the Fed a war by that name might indeed have happened on the European continent, but not on such a horrific scale, because the vast amount of capital necessary to finance the involvement of Britain, France and the US would not otherwise have been forthcoming. Let it be shouted from the rooftops: there is nothing that avaricious men love so much as an opportunity to reap windfall profits. And as history has amply demonstrated, such men will go to almost any length to achieve it. Moreover, war is the greatest opportunity of all for such profits that amount to outright thievery. As Nathan Rothschild famously put it during the battle of Waterloo: “The time to buy is when there is blood in the streets!” Or, words to that effect.

The third key event was the 1917 Balfour Declaration which created a dubious quasi-legal pretext for creation of a Jewish settler colony in Arab Palestine.

The fourth key event is closely related to the third, as we shall see. I am of course referring to the 1917 Russian revolution. The phrase, however, is a misnomer because there was not a Russian revolution per se. Rather, there was a Bolshevik revolution against the people of Russia.

The fifth and final key event was without a doubt the most important of all, yet, more than a century after the fact, remains largely unknown. Hence the need for this essay. I am talking about the apparitions of Our Lady at Fatima, Portugal to three small children. The importance of which has yet to be widely recognized, even by those who have some familiarity. Why the lack of awareness? Surely it is because our world remains largely oblivious to spiritual matters. And it is a most regrettable state of affairs because in my opinion (this is my own personal conviction) our real world human predicament is essentially spiritual in nature. The passage in Ephesians (6:12), whether composed by the apostle Paul or someone else in his name, expresses the idea: “For it is not just against human enemies that we must struggle, but against the sovereignties and powers who originate the darkness in this world.”

So, it is my deepest wish and my sincere hope that this series of articles will help elevate awareness about this matter to the next level.

I distinctly remember my shock when I delved into the historical background of the 1917 Marian apparitions at Fatima. I was stunned when I realized that the timing of the apparitions was not mere happenstance. The Fatima apparitions were closely correlated with the Bolshevik revolution then unfolding in Russia.

Starting in May of that year, a mysterious lady appeared on six occasions to three small children at the Cova da Iria, the designated site near Fatima, Portugal always at or around noon, and always on the thirteenth of the month. The only exception was in the month of August when local authorities had incarcerated the children (and even threatened to kill them) in a failed attempt to make them re-cant their story. That month, the apparition occurred six days later. According to the children’s testimony, on all of these occasions the lady materialized out of a ball of blinding white light. Lucia, one of the children, described the woman as “a lady all of white, more brilliant than the sun dispensing light….Her face was indescribably beautiful, not sad, not happy, but serious.” Even her garments seemed made solely of the same white light.

I have taken this passage from the account by author William Thomas Walsh who interviewed sister Lucia in 1946.[ii] Notice, the description is eerily similar to the gospel accounts of the Transfiguration of Jesus on the mountain top. According to Matthew 17:3 “His face shone like the sun, and his clothes became white as the light…”

During the first apparition on the thirteenth of May, Lucia had the presence of mind to ask the mysterious woman, “Where are you from?” She replied, “I am from Heaven.” She then asked them, “Do you wish to offer yourselves to God to endure all the suffering he may please to send you as an act of reparation for the sins by which he is offended, and to ask for the conversion of sinners?”

When the children answered yes, she continued, “Then you will have much to suffer, but the grace of God will be your comfort.” As she spoke these words, the lady opened her hands, and from the palms came two streams of light so intense that it not only enveloped the children with its radiance, but seemed to penetrate their breasts, and to reach the most intimate parts of their hearts and souls, “making us see ourselves in God more clearly in that light than in the best of mirrors.” This is also based on the 1946 Lucia interview by William Thomas Walsh.[iii]

Two months later, on July thirteenth, the lady introduced the children to three secrets. The first was a vision of hell that horrified the children, but fortunately for them was very brief. The second was an instruction about devotion to her immaculate heart that I will flesh out in more detail in subsequent articles. Later, she asked the children to recite the rosary every day. She also promised that an unprecedented miracle would occur in three months time, on the thirteenth of October, to convince Christians and non-believers alike that she and her message truly were from Heaven.

Each month the size of the crowds grew as word of the apparitions spread. By the thirteenth of October, the number had swelled to somewhere between 30,000 and 100,000, according to various estimates. Hearing of the promised miracle, pilgrims came from all across Portugal. That morning, a torrential rainstorm soaked the crowd and also turned the ground to mud. Many were barefoot, and most did not have umbrellas. A few minutes after noon, the children announced that the mysterious woman had appeared. As far as we know the lady was only visible to the children, as with the previous apparitions. But everyone witnessed what came to be known as the Miracle of the Sun. According to various sources, so did many others in surrounding towns and villages. I have compiled the following description from a number of accounts.

At approximately 1 pm, the clouds parted and the sun began to dance in the sky. The orb of the sun also dimmed. People who were there later said they were able to stare directly at the sun without hurting their eyes. (It is noteworthy in this regard that afterward, there were precisely zero reported cases of retinopathy.) There followed a dazzling panoply of rainbow colored effects. The sun turned purple, then orange, and spread these colors over the earth. A similar display had occurred in August (despite the absence of the children) when the crowd was smaller, but this time the colors were much more intense. Suddenly, the sun began spinning and gyrating in the sky. This went on for several minutes. The climax came when the sun appeared to spin loose from its normal noon-hour position at the zenith and rapidly descended to earth. This struck terror into the throng, some of whom by this point were on their knees. Onlookers cried out, fearing it was the end of the world. The miracle continued for several more minutes, then subsided. The sun returned to its usual position and its brightness intensified to normal again. After a few shocked moments, people began to notice that their soaking clothes were dry. So was the ground. No more mud. It was over.

Later, a wide range of individuals, including non believers, atheists, even Freemasons, some of whom had gone to Fatima to expose the hoax, gave testimony supporting what I have just described. One of the largest newspapers in Portugal at the time, O Seculo, while not officially Masonic, was deeply connected with the republican, anti-clerical and secular movements heavily influenced by Freemasonry. According to Google, O Seculo had been founded by a Freemason, was known for its anti-Catholic stance, and employed journalists who were Freemasons. On October thirteenth, the day of the event, O Seculo ran a cynical article panning the apparition story as nonsense. Yet, two days later, on October 15, 1917, the paper followed up with a front-page headline story affirming nearly all of the basic facts about the Miracle of the Sun (See this link to the story and English translation. How the Sun Danced at Noon in Fatima). Of course, the paper assumed a neutral perspective, avoiding any religious or spiritual interpretations. Finally, I would add that no naturalistic explanation for the events of that day has ever gained traction. No plausible scientific explanation for the Miracle of the Sun has been forthcoming to this very day.

It is curious that the world press coverage of Fatima, including the story by O Seculo, neglected to mention a remarkable coincidence of history. Namely, the fact that the Miracle of the Sun occurred just days before the Bolshevik faction in Petersburg (known as the Petersburg Soviet) voted to overthrow the Provisional government. This, as we know, set in motion the bloody nightmare that engulfed all of Russia for the next seventy-five years, and which also spread to other nations, most notably, China. In light of everything we have learned since, one must ask: was this juxtaposition of events just a coincidence? Or, had the lady from Heaven foreseen all of this beforehand from the viewpoint of eternity when she correctly predicted the Miracle of the Sun to the day and even the hour, on July thirteenth, three months earlier? And if such is the case, does this not also suggest that human affairs are known and tracked in the minutest detail from above and beyond our limited (puny) sphere of existence, what we refer to as the real world, in other words, from Heaven?

I believe that any sober, rational and open-minded person would have to concede that such may indeed be the case. And I would also argue that the failure of the world press to mention Russia in the October 1917 news reports about Fatima is actually a powerful separate line of pro Fatima evidence, for the following reason. Because it has since become evident that the link to Russia was always present. It was actually there from the start though the connection only became known in the fullness of time. Lucia, the lone surviving visionary (Francisco and Jacinta died from the Spanish flu in 1919 and 1921 respectively) only began to mention Russia in her writings after a private apparition in 1929 at a convent chapel in Tuy, Spain. Moreover, her subsequent letters to Pope Pius XI and his successor Pius XII urging them (at the behest of Our Lady) to consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary in concert with all of the bishops in the world, did not become widely known until long after as the result of a number of interviews with Lucia conducted by local clergy and Vatican officials. After which, her writings and correspondence began to attract more attention. It was in this way that the matter of the Third Secret also came to light in the late 1940s and 1950s. Moreover, today we know that the apparitions were actually preceded in 1915 and 1916 by angelic visitations. So, it is clear that the entire episode of apparitions and visitations was synced with the events in Russia.

It follows, therefore, that any rational thinking individual may justifiably believe that Revelation did not cease with the conclusion of the Biblical age. On the contrary, it is ongoing and continues in our day. If this is true, does it not behoove us to learn everything we can about the apparitions at Fatima and the messages delivered by the mysterious lady to the three children, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco?

In subsequent articles I will discuss her message and related issues. These will include the Third Secret, the continuing apparitions at Garabandal (Spain), Akita (Japan), Medjurgorje (Bosnia) and elsewhere, the machinations of the Church, the fate of the visionaries, the collapse of the Vatican (ongoing as I write) since the Second Vatican Council, the historical threats to the Catholic Church both external and internal, a detailed discussion about Lucia’s vision at Tuy in 1929 concerning the Immaculate Heart, and finally, an in-depth discussion about spiritual anatomy, the descent of Holy Spirit, divine yoga, and the renewal of Christianity, which is already underway.

