Share this postThree SagesThe Stunning Beauty of Russian CultureCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Stunning Beauty of Russian CultureRichard C. CookJan 21, 20254Share this postThree SagesThe Stunning Beauty of Russian CultureCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore42ShareAs Groundhog Day approaches, my favorite…..Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Subscribe4Share this postThree SagesThe Stunning Beauty of Russian CultureCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore42Share
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRsVT3Royb0
♥️ ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ ♥️
My favourite piece. Thank you. Brought a tear to my eye when I compared it to the lack of sophistication surrounding us today.