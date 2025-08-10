Luke 12:35-40
Jesus said to his disciples:
“Gird your loins and light your lamps
and be like servants who await their master’s return from a wedding,
ready to open immediately when he comes and knocks.
Blessed are those servants
whom the master finds vigilant on his arrival.
Amen, I say to you, he will gird himself,
have the servants recline at table, and proceed to wait on them.
And should he come in the second or third watch
and find them prepared in this way,
blessed are those servants.
Be sure of this:
if the master of the house had known the hour
when the thief was coming,
he would not have let his house be broken into.
You also must be prepared, for at an hour you do not expect,
the Son of Man will come.”
The U.S. is not sovereign.
The Rothschild syndicate and their Rockefeller front control the central banks, the City of London, Wall Street and offshore tax havens, and hence basically every government, unfortunately.
I don’t think they care much about tribes or religions, only ruling over everyone everywhere. I think Israel is used by them to create chaos because the constant wars are necessary for them to maintain their dominance.
But I think they are weaker than people realize. I think they are just one or two black swans away from having their sovereign immunities removed and their empire collapse.
They are one in a million.
Maybe 8000 of them <=> 8 billion of us.
Ancient Sanskrit of India, Jesus said you will all be able to do what I have done and more. Geez(US) unless you’re Muslim then it’s (ALL)ah and then there is yes(YOU)ah? 🤫😂 . King Arthur story remove the sword from the stone? No it’s remove the (S)word from the (S)tone🤔 people need to spend less time in the (LIE)brary. How old were you when you were put in a spell?😵💫😳oops I mean, taught how to spell.🤯 everything we’ve been taught is completely backwards. Up is down and down is up🤔🥴 listen to the words that fall out of your face. The best place to hide something is right in front of you.