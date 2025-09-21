A man came into the church and spoke to the usher. “I know the secret of earthly happiness,” he said.

“Really!” said the usher. “What is it?”

The man looked at the usher quizzically. “It’s a secret,” he said with a wink.

For the past year, the three of us at Three Sages have been publishing articles either written by ourselves or by a number of other authors that contain a number of “secrets of earthly happiness.” Some of these articles, such as those by Bô Yin Râ, go beyond earthly happiness to the “cosmic” spheres as well.

So where has that left us? We really don’t know.

We do know that our articles are not widely read. Most of them receive about 450-800 “hits” but this does not tell us how many people actually read them. And of about 1650 subscribers, any given article is “opened” by only about 25-30 percent.

Then there is the matter of the Substack platform itself, which now contains an estimated 75,000 separate newsletters. Given such a number, what value can a single newsletter have?

Some call Substack an “echo chamber”; some call it an “internet ghetto.” Some say, doubtless truthfully, that Substack makes it easy for the “Deep State” to keep our society under close surveillance and are always ready to pounce on anyone who steps too far out of line. This obviously places the Substack “community” under a degree of self-censorship in order to stay out of trouble.

Nevertheless, we do believe that Three Sage does in fact contain a few “secrets” worth knowing about.

We invite our readers to let us know if they agree.