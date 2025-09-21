Three Sages

Carl R Williams
12m

I do not always have time to read every word or follow the links you post. But the ones I do read are good and honest guides. Fifty years ago, you and I would probably have been at odds on many issues. But we are both older and wiser and can agree on where our country has been, where it is likely headed, and what we need to do about it. Stay well. I hope we can continue to enjoy the hard-earned wisdom of the Three Sages.

Benj
9m

I always enjoy your columns. I open them when I can!

