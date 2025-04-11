At an open Trump cabinet meeting on April 10, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., announced that the government will soon know what has caused the “autism epidemic.”

Kennedy said, “We've launched a massive testing and research effort that's going to involve hundreds of scientists from around the world. By September we will know what has caused the autism epidemic, and we'll be able to eliminate those exposures.”

Trump also commented, “There will be no bigger press conference. There’s gotta be something artificial out there that’s doing this. Maybe it’s a shot, but something’s causing it.”

Before we get too excited, let’s realize that Kennedy could not have promised answers by September if the government didn’t already know what the answer will be. And the answer, without a doubt, is the huge proliferation of infant vaccines mandated by Fauci and the rest of the crowd at NIH over the past generation. The main culprit, without a doubt, is the MMR vaccine.

I personally have a good friend whose family life was devastated when his perfectly happy and healthy three-year-old came down with progressively worse autism after being administered the MMR vaccine in the mid-1990s. The tragedy became compounded when their home state government of Montana, under Republican leaderhip, slashed away at health services for autism and other debilitating childhood illnesses during the early 2000s. The boy died at home at the age of 26 from a seizure. The family is now raising funds for inpatient residential care for those similarly afflicted.

I think there is every reason to charge Big Pharma, NIH and other federal agencies, and the medical profession itself with crimes against humanity for what they have done. I myself worked for FDA from 1976-79 in the office of Commissioner Donald Kennedy before I went on to serve in the Jimmy Carter White House. After Ronald Reagan was elected president in 1980, the complexion of FDA changed radically from being somewhat a consumer protection agency to becoming a rubber-stamp for products being rushed to market by the pharmaceutical companies whose massively-growing profits were one element of the “Reagan Revolution.”

All this is what Kennedy now says he will be trying to turn around. We can only wish him the best of luck and hope that Trump’s commitment is real and will last. What we know for sure is that until now, the US government has made no effort whatsoever to curb autism or even to acknowedge and investigate it properly

Following is what the Autism Action Network has to say:

There is no way that original research can be launched and completed by September. This project will consist of gathering and analyzing data the government already has in its possession and has had for a very long time. And they already know substantially what that data will show.

There are several important assumptions implicit in both Kennedy’s and President Trump’s statements. Both the President and Kennedy admit the obvious, to all who are not paid to say otherwise and those who reflexively believe whatever they are told by authority, that there has been an enormous real increase in the number of people with autism.

They implicitly reject that autism is genetic. A thing or things, are causing it. And the President offered a “shot” as a possible cause.

We also know the government has known since 2000, at least, that thimerosal, a mercury-based ingredient once used in all non-live virus vaccines, causes autism. We know this because it was openly discussed at a secret meeting of the vaccine industry elite at the Simpsonwood conference center. You can read the transcript here.

We know the government has also known that the MMR vaccine causes autism because CDC scientist William Thompson admitted that findings of a significant increase in autism due to the MMR were actively covered up by him and his colleagues in the preparation of a 2004 paper intended to find no association.

We have to wonder what other information the feds have been covering up.

Very powerful forces face an existential threat if the causes of autism become known, and they have immense power. They could derail this effort.

We will not know what the findings will be until they are presented, but it certainly appears that big changes are coming.