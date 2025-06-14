Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman
3h

When others make decisions for us it is not always in our interest.

Let us explore the concept of a representative in my podcast episode here:

https://open.substack.com/pub/soberchristiangentlemanpodcast/p/s1-ep-9-scgp-rebroadcast?r=31s3eo&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Richard C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture