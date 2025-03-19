Yesterday, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had their epoch-making phone call on Ukraine which lasted 2-1/2 hours. US political commentators are pointing out that nothing of importance was decided, which is true. But by contrast, the Russian media are saying that the fact that there was a phone call was itself a major breakthrough, which is also true.

Perhaps as important as anything was the fact that neither Ukraine nor the EU was included or consulted. Nor should they have been. The fate of the modern world is now clearly acknowledged to be in the hands of the American and Russian superpowers. There is no other way to look at it. Of course China waits in the wings.

The biggest loser in all this is Great Britain. As I have written elsewhere, the British imperial agenda is to sucker the US into fighting World War III against Russia to their mutual destruction, just like they did to get the US to fight against Germany in World Wars I and II.

The Brits didn’t exactly come out on top after the previous big wars, but it doesn’t mean, of course, that they will give up trying. They still have a lot of the world’s wealth in the bank. Their strategy now is to sow chaos everywhere, particularly in Ukraine and the Middle East, which are infested with MI6 termites.

Meanwhile, within the US, the Democratic Party politicians are hard at work building their “resistance” movement, which is based on attacking Trump, Musk, et. al., over every decision, every action, every policy nuance they can to frighten the rootless masses out of their wits before the 2026 midterms.

That’s the EU’s hope too—give us back our Biden. To get an idea of what the Dems are thinking, look at the latest poll that identified AOC as their most appealing standard bearer. Then imagine what the world would be like with AOC on the phone with Putin instead of Trump. lol

Larry Johnson provides the following analysis, which includes a video by the incomparable Duran team of Alex Christoforou and Alexander Mercouris:

Putin Gives Trump a Meaningless Concession, But Sticks to June 2024 Position

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in his book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an advisor to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023. Also see his Three Sages Substack and his American Geopolitical Institute articles at https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/category/agi/

