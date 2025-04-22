RCC: A reader recently called to our attention the internet presence of a group called American Intelligence Media: Christians Addicted to Truth. Here is their web address. Below is their logo:

We found while perusing their website that we at Three Sages share many of their perspectives. In particular, they are highly attuned to the British imperial project articulated by Cecil Rhodes and Nathaniel Rothschild around the turn of the 20th century dedicated to “recovering America for the British Empire.”

It was for this purpose that Rhodes left the profits from his South African gold and diamond empire, stolen from the original Dutch settlers and indigenous native peoples via the Boer Wars, to provide funding for two major projects.

One project was to create a fund for the education of promising youth in the goals and principles of British imperialism via “Rhodes scholarships.” Exemplary in this enterprise was Rhodes scholar and future US president Bill Clinton.

The second project was the creation of a “secret society” (Rhodes’s words) to accomplish the above-stated goal of recapturing the United States, a nation which had gained nominal independence in 1776 but never entirely succeeded in standing on its own two feet.

The “secret society” actually had multiple permutations, including, but not limited to the British Round Table, the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House), the (American) Council on Foreign Relations, the US Federal Reserve (aka, “the creature from Jekyll Island”), and, most importantly and mysteriously, the Pilgrim Society.

The Pilgrim Society, founded in 1902 and still in existence, is a joint organization of British and US aristocrats whose objective is to actualize the merged interests of Anglo-American elites while, behind the scenes, it works toward the never-ending goal of world conquest.

Google AI provides the following description:

“Founded in 1902 by Sir Harry Brittain, this society is a British-American organization dedicated to promoting good relations and understanding between the United States and Great Britain.

The society's members include influential figures from both countries, and it has played a role in fostering what has come to be known as the ‘special relationship’ between the two nations.

The Pilgrims Society holds regular events and gatherings, often in the form of lavish banquets, where members from both countries can network and engage in discussions on various topics of mutual interest.

The society's activities have been documented in books and articles, offering insights into its role in shaping Anglo-American relations.”

Wikipedia states as follows:

“Over the years it has boasted an elite membership of politicians, diplomats, businessmen, and writers who have included Henry Kissinger, Margaret Thatcher, Caspar Weinberger, Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Henry Luce, Lord Carrington, Alexander Haig, Paul Volcker, Thomas Kean, George Shultz, and Walter Cronkite among many others. Members of the immediate Royal Family, United States secretaries of state and United States ambassadors to the Court of St. James's are customarily admitted ex officio to membership in the Society. The Pilgrims of Great Britain and the Pilgrims of the United States have reciprocal membership.”

Returning to where we began with reference to American Intelligence Media, this organization is particularly devoted to describing the role of the Pilgrim Society in the current world crisis marked by the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the Middle East, and elsewhere, with no public acknowledgement of where the impetus for so much violence comes from. Instead we have the daily avalanche of “fake news.”

Within the next few days we will begin to serialize Chapter 8 of my book Our Country, Then and Now entitled “Rule Britannia” as a contribution to an examination of the origin and meaning of what clearly has become World War III.

It is our contention that just as the British Empire suckered the US into World Wars I and II in order to carry out its desires to annihilate Germany, they are trying to do the same today by getting us to fight Russia, Iran, and China for similar purposes.

As a way to provide additional background, following is a recent article from the American Intelligence Media website entitled The Pilgrims Society: Subverting American Sovereignty Since 1902. As always, comments are welcome.