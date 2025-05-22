The beginning of the decline of the United States as an empire was experienced with the Vietnam War. The young men and women of North Vietnam and the Vietcong, who caused Washington to withdraw from Saigon in disgrace with nearly three million casualties, used all the possibilities and features of asymmetric warfare to defeat American fire power. The U.S. military, capable of deploying its enormous firepower from the air and sea, could not resist the faithful and determined Vietnamese people in ground war. The American people, who were made to believe in the rhetoric of the loss of the free world through hawkish ministers and advisors such as McNamara and later Henry Kissinger, sent 60,000 young people to their deaths between 1959 and 1974 under compulsory military service under Presidents John F. Kennedy, then Lyndon Johnson, and finally Richard Nixon.

In the First and Second World Wars and Korea, the unaccountable American governments that were able to drive young men to the frontlines. They thought the same for Vietnam and the American nation was confronted with major realities at the end of the Vietnam War resulting with the loss of confidence.

The Pentagon Papers and the Decline of the U.S. Empire. Responding Asymmetrically to U.S. Firepower, The Houthis are Defiant.