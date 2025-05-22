Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hat Bailey's avatar
Hat Bailey
5h

Lovely article, it is so refreshing to read a clear truthful account of events in times of so much censorship and lying or confusing propaganda. The reckless waste of American resources and support for treacherous "allies" such as "Israel" goes on unabated. Continuing waste of the credibility and support for the Trump administration. I for one am seriously disillusioned. Politics continues its long history of corruption, lies and murder.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lewis Coleman's avatar
Lewis Coleman
7h

It seems the Vietnamese have an impressive history of using asymmetric war tactics. They defeated massive Mongol armies and remained independent in the distant past.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Richard C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture