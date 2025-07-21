Richard C. Cook, Editor, Three Sages: For the past year, Three Sages has included in its publishing agenda articles about German spiritual master Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943), along with excerpts from his works. We have had a strong and positive reception among English-speaking readers from the US, Europe, and elsewhere in the world, so have been encouraged to continue. Most recently we published the complete text of two of Bô Yin Râ’s major books; namely, “The Book on the Beyond,” and “The Book on Happiness.” We are now moving ahead with publishing another complete text of one of Bô Yin Râ’s books, this one entitled “The Path to God.” Readers familiar with spiritual literature may rightfully ask whether anything new can be said on this topic. Please follow along with us over the next few weeks. You may find yourself very pleasantly surprised; perhaps even grateful! Three Sages is the only US website currently publishing Bô Yin Râ’s works, though we welcome others to join us. We are bringing you his books courtesy of the new US publishing house, Books to Light. We now proceed starting with editorial information from Books to Light.

Advice to readers from Bô Yin Râ:

Dearest Reader, please note, that I can not write anything that is not experienced most emphatically as spoken language. This explains everything which at first sight might appear as a deliberate eccentricity in my sentence structure and punctuation. (From: 'Letters to One and Many', middle of chapter About my Manner of Writing)

(...) no translation, no matter how excellent, can ever replace knowledge in the original language. One day we may learn German as we once learnt Latin and Greek because we wanted to understand the ancient authors in their own language. This is not a "prophecy", but an unalterable view of spiritually assured insight, which, however, refers only to my work and exclusively to its language – for its own sake ! –(From: Bô Yin Râ, 'Kodizill to My Spiritual Teachings', middle of first chapter)

Part 3 of 7: The Dream of Souls

Surrounded by the darkness of knowledge of the earthly animal, souls on this Earth are kept in a deep sleep of their own volition . . .

All their ‘experience’ is but dream until they awaken !

Still they cannot comprehend the nature of awakened, real experience. – –

Only those awake can distinguish between true experience and the self- created world of deception offered by dreams. –

Only rarely does awareness of their dreaming penetrate the dream . . .

Held captive, however, by the world of dreams, they lack the strength to escape the dream. –

Mostly the sleep is too deep, – too securely this protects the dreaming state even when the call to wake up to reality can already be heard. – –

It almost seems impossible to rouse souls to awakening ! Every ‘waking-up’ is practically a ‘miracle’ !

Souls will the dreaming state ! – They lack the will to awake ! –

Immersed in the kingdom of dreams, they fear their dream’s end !

Only what they ‘experience’ in dreams is deemed worthy of being experienced . . .

They shudder at the thought of having to abandon their dreams. –

In dreams every soul dreams up its own world, even though many will dream up the same world. –

Likewise, each soul dreams up its remote, unknown ‘God’ in a transcendental world beyond all reach, and is ignorant of the fact that it has created a reflection of itself in order to worship itself in the form of this image. –

How was it to know that it first had to wake up to find its living God within itself ‘in spirit and in truth’ ! – – –

Obedient to the external world of dreams it looks ‘outside’ itself for those things which can only be found inside, – indeed, in the innermost part of its inside !

In its ‘imagination’ it externalizes its own inner-self; still further, beyond the distance of the stars, it creates an image of ‘God’ after its own likeness, – a ‘God’ which only owes its existence to human delusions . . .

How seductive is this dream of souls; it keeps them asleep for longer than they needed to sleep ! –

All too tempting are the colorful images of dreams; they can also keep those souls asleep who could already awaken, since the will to rouse from their slumber stirs within them . . .

Not until the will to awaken rouses the sleeper can they raise themselves from their self-created dream ! –

If they were, like someone asleep, startled by a shrill wake-up call, to tumble prematurely from their slumber, they would be compelled to fall once more back to sleep and return to their dreaming state.

Even in its dreams the soul’s yearning does indeed strive for the world of reality.

Yet it deludes itself too easily into thinking that it is itself awake, and all reality is a dream . . .

And it is certainly easier to feel near in dreams to a self-created ‘God’, indeed, even to feel ‘at one’ with the ‘God’, than it is to take the path in conscious sobriety which can only be followed in one’s innermost, and at some day will lead within the innermost inside to the goal: – – to union with the living God ! – – –

Those too are caught in the rapture of the dreaming state who say that they have encountered God within themselves and have ‘become like God’ . . .

They dream enchanting dreams and within their dream they believe they have awoken, not suspecting that their ‘godlike status’ is but a product of their dreams . . .

Alas, no, my friend, – when you encounter the incarnate God within yourself as your living God, you will certainly only experience God in yourself, and your own self will be united with the God. But it is far from true that you will ‘become like God’ and take on a ‘godlike status’ ! – – –

Truly you will then be at all times ‘in God’ and alive in God’s eternal life, however: – you will not be God and in all eternity you cannot become ‘like God’ !

You can only experience yourself in God and your living God in you, – united in consciousness of experience, and yet always remaining what you are ! –

However, God ‘experiences’ itself within you ‘in an image’, in a way that the Godhead could never experience itself in itself: – just as the sun whose rays are gathered by a lens produces light and fire at the focal point . . . .

It is your thinking, my friend, that makes you infer that: – if God exists, you must one day – having attained union with God – be able to ‘become like God’ !

But your thinking is caught up in dreams, it is itself part of your dreams !

Oh, do not imagine that you are somehow close to awakening as long as your thinking still appears to you to be your brightest light ! Where your thinking is in its rightful place it may render you effective service. Far be it from me to disdain your thinking. Deep underground, in the dark shafts of a mine, I will surely value having a miner’s lamp. – But that same miner’s lamp turns at once to a dulled flame when it rises with you from the shaft into the light of day to be met by the blinding white light of the summer’s sun. Likewise, all thinking is powerless when it presumes to shed light on the radiant experience of spiritually aware reality . . .

You should use your thinking wherever it can be of use to you; however: – do not remain the dream-seduced slave of your thinking ! –

Deep in the dark labyrinthine shafts of earthly experience you will surely always need the light given by your thinking, – yet if you have risen to the light of the spiritual sun, then extinguish calmly the flickering flame which can only give light in the gloom. Here a different light surrounds you; one which does not have to be either lit, or protected by you . . .

Awakening into this light you will realize the folly which sought to lead you astray: – searching for sunbeams with the light of an oil lamp ! – – –

Manifold are the dreams of the souls; not all are equally remote from awakened experience. –

Just as sounds of the external world can, during your physical, nightly slumbers, penetrate your dreams and, transfigured by your dreams, enter your consciousness; so, many sounds from the realms of awakened spiritual experience can be heard in many a dream of the souls . . .

The dream then becomes a distant presentiment of awakening whilst, however, remaining a dream.

Perhaps you have yourself, in the slumbering dream of your soul, heard such sounds? ! –

Perhaps you have already felt yourself: – you could soon awaken, and then you lapsed back again into sleep and its dreams? ! –

This may still be a sign to you that you are close to awakening, even though hardly as close as you would like to think !

Make it into a habit to listen out for the sounds coming from the awakened world of the spirit, even in your dreams and in the self- sufficient world of your dreams !

Even if at first they can not be apprehended in any other way than by the tone your dreams give them, they will gradually make you increasingly awake, until at last they bring you to that blessed state of awakening.

Gradually you are to be taken from your sleep and its dreams ! –

You should not be shocked into awakening ! – –

You should not be found in a state of perplexity when you awaken from the florid dreams you have dreamt throughout your life ! –

Otherwise your awakening could also cause damage to your soul ! –

The blinding light of the spirit must first be endured before one learns to love it ! –

Only then will you be able to bear it, if you have wrested yourself from sleep through a gradual process of awakening.

But if today you are still immersed in a deep sleep, dreaming a dream which no sound from the awakened world of the spirit can reach, unless that sound is indeed perceptible to you but you dismiss it as a disturbance of your dream, then know that: ‘your time’ is still far away, for still you could not be torn from your sleep without suffering shock.

Even if you could be awoken, you would scarcely be awake for moments before succumbing straightaway once more to sleep . . .

I can only advise you to accustom yourself slowly to those sounds which you for now describe as interruptions. – –

Do not be too infatuated with your dream; look to the possibility of telling yourself that your time must come one day, and you too must one day awaken. –

In this way you will soon experience the sounds coming from the awakened world of the spirit as less of an interruption, – your dream will gradually become increasingly filled with light; finally you will get closer to your awakening. – – –

This is not just some empty play on words when I compare the condition of those who are not yet living fully consciously in the spirit – to sleep, and their imagination – to dreams ! –

I am speaking to people of this Earth and must adhere to parables appropriate for people on Earth.

Whoever reads these words will know sleep and dreams.

You would regard as very foolish everyone who said to you: – they were only truly alive when sleeping, and their physical reality was only experienced in dreams. Likewise, you should also learn to recognize that this earthly life does not in any way comprehend highest reality, – everything you call ‘experience’ and ‘knowledge’ here, limps far, far behind the experience and knowledge you will attain in the world of essential spirit, once you have – even whilst still living as an earthly human in the form perceived by the senses – entered this world of the spirit. – – –

Blessed are you when you know yourself to be on the path leading to awakened experience of the spirit within your- self ! – –

Blessed are you when you at least acknowledge that this path is also prepared for you ! – – –

Even if you feel yourself to be far from the start of this path, knowledge of the way itself will give you strength to find it, dismissing all obstacles. And if you know that you have already embarked upon it, know also that you must only continue upon it with sure steps in order to find your way to God within yourself. –

*

This ends Part 3 of 7

