Richard C. Cook comments:

“The Paraclete” is the title of a chapter to be found in Bô Yin Râ’s book “The Wisdom of John,” which is volume 11 of his 32-volume “textbook,” Hortus Conclusus, a title translated into English as “The Enclosed Garden.” His books were published in German over more than a 20-year period, the entire cycle being completed in 1936.

There are many difficulties in presenting this chapter out of context and somewhat in isolation, but we are doing so as the conclusion of our presentation of texts on Jesus Christ by Bô Yin Râ that we have been posting on Three Sages during the 2026 Easter season.

Bô Yin Râ was the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, who was born in Aschaffenburg, Germany, in 1876 and who passed away in Lugano, Switzerland, in 1943.

In his discussions of the life and teachings of Jesus, Bô Yin Râ openly identified himself as part of the identical society of Luminaries of the First Light (Leuchtenden des Urlichts) to which Jesus himself belonged.

The Luminaries consist of those human individuals with ultimate responsibility for the spiritual destiny of all humanity on planet earth. Their terrestrial headquarters are located in the heart of Asia. It is extremely rare for a Luminary to work openly and in public as Jesus and Bô Yin Râ both have done. The existence of the Luminaries is hinted at in the Bible by reference to the Order of Melchizedek of which Jesus was said to have been a priest.

Bô Yin Râ wrote that the work of the Luminaries is historically at an early stage. This idea is supported by the realization that in both cultural and ethical terms humanity is not far removed from a primitive state of savage barbarism. Events in the world today show this clearly.

Obviously, Bô Yin Râ’s observation on the Luminaries’ historical role exposes all contemporary “prophecies” of “end times,” etc., as both blatantly ridiculous and an evasion of our present-day duty to overcome the blandishments of “dark forces” and live as reasonable people.

Fortunately, there are Luminaries living in a human body on earth even as we speak. Many have lived on earth in the past. There are Luminaries dwelling in the spiritual realm interpenetrating earth who are preparing themselves to appear and serve in the future. There are also Luminaries who have completed their mission on earth and who now reside in the spiritual realm from which they continue to help and guide people who need their support. Religious depictions of “angels” and “bodhisattvas” provide clues.

Bô Yin Râ explains all these elements in the pages of Hortus Conclusus. It has become the prime mission of Three Sages to help make Bô Yin Râ’s teachings more available to English-speaking readers.

One of the Luminaries whose duty is to aid human beings is the one Jesus called “The Paraclete,” whom Christianity conflates with the concept of the “Holy Spirit.” The coming of the Paraclete to Jesus’s followers after his death is described in the Biblical account of Pentecost, symbolized by tongues of flame appearing over the heads of the faithful. Information about the Paraclete was described in letters written by Jesus himself to the disciple “whom he loved,” a fact revealed here by Bô Yin Râ from his own knowledge.

In the following chapter by Bô Yin Râ on “The Paraclete,” he makes reference to Jesus’s “exalted brothers,” whom Jesus visited from time to time. This refers to the Luminaries who came to Palestine during Jesus’s lifetime and who guided and protected Jesus during his mission, starting when Jesus was a boy. It was one of these Luminaries who appeared to Jesus’s disciples at the empty tomb on Easter morning.

We can assume from the words of Jesus and the writings of Bô Yin Râ that the Paraclete remains available to all of us today. At the same time, Bô Yin Râ does advise us to “knock” in the right way in search of the Paraclete. He advises us to conduct our lives in such a way that the Paraclete will then find us—within our “innermost.” The path to this place within is, in Bô Yin Râ’s words, to be always “within love.”

As an extra dimension, Bô Yin Râ invites us to delve beyond the conventional religious depiction of the Trinity as “Father, Son, and Holy Spirit” by looking into the “eternal being of the spirit” for successive dimensions of reality starting with the “eternally un-revealed.”

In his other books, Bô Yin Râ displays against this background the entire life-cycle of a human being, from one’s divine origin, through our “fall” into material existence, through encounters with the potentialities of our spiritual evolution on earth, and our inevitable passage through the portal of physical death into the life beyond.

Each of us makes this journey bearing various degrees of karma and with varying degrees of recognition and self-awareness. At various times in history, God-given religions have appeared to help us move forward in the midst of the many formidable obstacles arising from physical incarnation. Each of what Bô Yin Râ calls these “cults” deserves our respect, even forgiveness, despite their misunderstandings, distortions, and even atrocities. It was Jesus himself who said, during his passion, “Forgive them Father, for they know not what they do.”

For additional works by and about Bô Yin Râ available on the Three Sages archive, click and browse HERE. For the Books to Light website with ordering information for Bô Yin Râ’s books, click HERE. For the Books to Light YouTube channel, click HERE. For the Kober Press PDF of Bô Yin Râ’s principal text, “The Book on the Living God, click HERE.

THE PARACLETE

The exalted Master, who walked on this earth as the greatest of all men of love, always knew well that he could only accomplish the great act of love he was one day to carry out in his hour of death, and only in a death by human hand. –

Thus there were times when he yearned for the hour of his death and other times when he thought with inner horror of his end.

Sometimes he wished for his death to come, at other times he hoped to still live for a long time so that he could continue to stand by his pupils and give them at a later time those things they could ‘not yet bear’.

The exalted brothers he visited in their seclusion could only say to him in his hours of horror and dread that it was not befitting for a ‘son’ of the ‘Father’ in the First Word to ask about what was to come…

In such a state of mind, sensing his coming death without knowing how near it was, he wrote from solitude a personal letter to his faithful and sent it to the disciple he loved; for this one understood him more profoundly than all the others because of the light-filled love which bound him to the Master.

Through this disciple the letter was to be made known to the faithful.

Many sayings which the author of the ancient message attributes to the Master are found in letters written down in the Master’s own hand. Here almost the complete text of the letter has survived, although it was later torn apart and inserted into certain passages to satisfy the demands of the new cult’s belief.

The author of the original text of the ancient message once transferred the text of the Master’s sayings into his own original in the following way:

YET A LITTLE WHILE AND THE WORLD WILL SEE ME NO MORE. ON THAT DAY YOU SHALL BE ABLE TO ASK ME NO MORE QUESTIONS. YET I SHALL NOT ABANDON YOU AS ORPHANS.

I SHALL PRAY TO THE FATHER, AND HE WILL SEND YOU ANOTHER TO HELP YOU FROM THE SPIRIT OF TRUTH: ONE WHOM THE WORLD CANNOT TAKE HOLD OF, FOR IT SEES HIM NOT AND KNOWS NOTHING OF HIM.

BUT YOU SHALL RECOGNISE HIM, FOR HE WILL STAY WITH YOU AND BE IN YOU. HE SHALL TEACH YOU ALL THINGS AND REMIND YOU OF ALL I SAID TO YOU.

HE WILL NOT SPEAK OF HIMSELF – IN THE SAME WAY I SAID TO YOU THAT I DO NOT SPEAK OF MYSELF – BUT HE WILL SPEAK WHAT HE HEARS AND MAKE IT KNOWN TO YOU.

HE WILL CONFIRM ME TO YOU, FOR HE WILL TAKE OF WHAT IS MINE AND MAKE IT KNOWN TO YOU.

ALL THAT THE FATHER HAS IS MINE. AND SO I SAY UNTO YOU: HE WILL TAKE OF WHAT IS MINE.

WHOEVER RECEIVES HIM I SHALL SEND, RECEIVES ME; AND WHOEVER RECEIVES ME, RECEIVES HIM THAT SENT ME.

ON THAT DAY YOU SHALL KNOW THAT I AM IN MY FATHER.

LET NOT YOUR HEART BE TROUBLED. BE NOT AFRAID. I LEAVE YOU IN PEACE.

I GIVE UNTO YOU MY PEACE WHICH THE WORLD CANNOT GIVE.

He speaks of nothing else here than that the Luminary promises to send another teacher after his earthly death; this teacher comes from the exalted circle of the Luminaries of the First Light who no longer live in an earthly body but in spiritual form. Thus they could reach perfection under his spiritual guidance without concern that he might be assailed by men and separated from his pupils, as happened to the Master himself.

He expressly says in the same passage that this spiritual teacher, who they will be capable of hearing only in their innermost selves, speaks similarly ‘not of himself’, and reveals to them the same things they had previously heard from his own mouth.

He will take from the same treasure of ancient wisdom that everyone who is a ‘son’ of the ‘Father’, receives from the Father’s insight, and confirms him, the Master himself, through it.

As the exalted Master himself became a God to the believers of the new cult soon after his death, so too had this spiritual brother of the Master become a God. –

The true ‘Trinity’ had not been recognized, which is to be seen only in this, that the formless, incomprehensible and all-encompassing First Light– the unending, imponderable, eternal ‘sea of the Godhead’ – reveals eternally itself as unity within the First Word – the ‘Word’ which is ‘in the beginning’, which always was and is and will be: ‘God’ in the Godhead, – and that the First Word reveals of itself the ‘man of eternity’ – the light-propagated, eternal spiritual man which abides forever in it and, continuing propagating, as ‘Father’ produces from itself all spiritual hierarchies; thus in unity the embodiment of all plurality, in itself revealing itself within the numbers of the origin from which emanates all the infinite plurality of spiritual life…

This eternal being of the spirit, at the same time self-revelation of the spirit and spiritual consequence of this self-revelation:

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which again propagates unity in infinite plurality – is ultimate reality, whatever words are used to testify to this, for with equal justification it could also be described as:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published the eternally un-revealed,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published the eternally self-revealing,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published the eternally revealed. –

The words of men remain forever a stammering when they speak of the life of the spirit which can only be comprehended in love. It is this love which allows the human spirit, once torn away from love, to regain its original divine experience. –

The ‘spirit of the truth’ is the First Word’s life: – the First Light itself in its incomprehensibility – which reveals itself as the First Word and in which all spiritual hierarchies live; they are at the same time the sound and voice of this First Word and its eternal further propagating revelation in the spiritual world of the First Light.

Even the lower spiritual life that remained with the human spirit after its fall from the exalted light lives only from the same spirit of truth: from the substantial spirit of the eternal First Light of which the human spirit can grasp even in this earthly existence a ‘ray’ and recognize it in his own ‘I’ as his ‘Living God’.

The First Light alone is the eternal source of all life: being from itself! In itself as being incomprehensible for itself, it ‘speaks’ from itself the First Word, which only has its life in it ‘from itself’…

And so the First Word, further propagating, reveals itself in the eternal spiritual man who again has ‘from itself’ the same life only in the First Light and further propagates the hierarchies of all spiritual entities, which all have life ‘from themselves’, since they are all only the closer and more distant revelation of the First Light through the First Word, which itself is the first, eternal revelation of the First Light. – –

But love, which loves itself in the other, is the innermost impulse of all these revelations of original being. –

Whoever would reach ‘the spirit’, whoever would experience anew life of the First Light consciously within him, let him seek above all to be always ‘within love’. –

That narrow gate which leads to life will be opened to him, for he can knock, – he seeks in the right way, and surely he will be found by – the ‘Paraclete’.

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“The Paraclete” – From “The Wisdom of John,” Volume 11 of Hortus Conclusus (“The Enclosed Garden”) by German Luminary Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943), English translation by Luminium Books, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 2021. Copyright 2026 by Books to Light. Posted with permission by Three Sages Substack.