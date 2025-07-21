Three Sages

Three Sages

Lewis Coleman
13m

As Will Durant wryly noted in his “History of Civilization, "So wars determine theology and philosophy, and the ability to kill and destroy is a prerequisite for permission to live and build."

He also noted that "The Rulers of Europe looked upon Russia as an ocean of manpower washing up against the shores of their western world”

It seems hardly surprising that one of the motives of the devastating wars of the previous century was to destroy both Germany and Russia as potential adversaries of the nascent Anglo-American Empire. My question is: why do these “fearless leaders” always ignore the possibility of peace, prosperity, and "peaceful coexistence”? Why not establish laws and standards to optimize individual liberty and progress, and thereby attract the best and brightest citizens from other civilizations that fail to implement progressive policies? America was in a perfect position to pursue such as strategy, but instead chose to pursue the disastrous military path. No wonder no civilization has yet stood the test of time

