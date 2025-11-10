By Jim Hogue

The great turning points of the last several years were based upon absurd lies. 9/11: buildings that collapsed symmetrically from asymmetric damage, and four planes that disappeared. And what was the message? You must believe those lies because we will use them to wage wars against Afghanistan and Iraq. COVID: an invisible killer that can be prevented by wearing a mask that you must wear or lose your job and your right to attend school. Assassinations and their attempts: where the bullets disappeared and bodies vanished without autopsies. Where fake motives were invented and real motives were ignored. Epstein: known connections that were later pronounced non-existent. October 7th : defense stand-down to enable the final solution. Venezuela: the supposed irruption of the Venezuelan drug lords with no evidence, and the usual US response to a purported menace.

Standard operating procedure: Create the enemy, push the narrative, attack. Your orders: Do not interfere.

The more absurd the narrative, the more adamant the effort to force us to believe it.

One party message. No questions. The message is clear: Shut up and Obey or you lose your job, your friends, your reputation, and, if your interference is effective, your life.

The more absurd the narrative, the clearer the message.

