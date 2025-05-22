Three Sages

Goeff
8h

Another fine article.

The rich kid bigshot, Bernard Baruch was apparently one of Wilson's handlers, ahem, "advisers" and FDR's as well.

As for the loathsome phony, "Teddy," I suspect the only trusts he busted were those of the goyim. His mug on Mount Rushmore heaps insult upon injury to that abominable desecration.

“For who can be so tolerant of this monstrous city, who so iron of soul, as to contain himself …?”

Juvenal, SATIRE I, Sentence 12. ~ 100AD

Difficile est saturam non scribere

"Me. ... But how are things going up here? What is Athens about?

Phi. Oh, nothing new; extortion, perjury, forty per cent, face-grinding.

-Lucian of Samosata, MENIPPUS, A NECROMANTIC EXPERIMENT, ~150 AD

http://www.sacred-texts.com/cla/luc/wl1/wl176.htm

3 replies by Richard C. Cook and others
