By doubling the size of the country, the Louisiana Purchase may have been the most important event to take place in the U.S. between the Revolution and the Civil War. The exploration of the Louisiana Territory began even before the purchase of the region was completed.

Meriwether Lewis and William Clark were the leaders of what was called the Corps of Discovery. The expedition took place from 1804–1806 and was a major step in the westward expansion of the United States

The Lewis and Clark Expedition

Stephen E. Ambrose’s Undaunted Courage: Meriwether Lewis, Thomas Jefferson, and the Opening of the American West is an outstanding treatise on the Lewis and Clark expedition. A point Ambrose makes is that Jefferson was frugal in the extreme in spending public funds. The initial budget for the Lewis and Clark expedition was only $2,500.

Here are some excerpts from Ambrose’s book that have mainly to do with Jefferson’s attitude toward the Indians. Ambrose writes, for instance, that “[Jefferson] thought the only difference between Indians and white men was religion and the savage behavior of the Indians, which was caused by the environment in which the Indian lived.”[1]

Jefferson told Meriwether Lewis to befriend the Indians they encountered, to avoid hostilities, to explore the establishment of trade relations, to collect information about their habits and ways of life, and to let them know that ownership of their lands had changed. They would now learn that President Thomas Jefferson was their new “father,” who would protect and look after them if they behaved well.

Part of Jefferson’s program, which included giving a few trinkets and articles of clothing as gifts, was to wean the Indians away from the English traders coming down from Canada and to prevent any similar mercantile incursions from the Spanish in Mexico. It was not until 1872, however, that the last of the British mercantile ventures, the Hudson’s Bay Company, ceased operations in US-controlled territory.

What did the Indians think of all this? Scottish writer and future diplomat Charles MacKenzie visited Lewis and Clark at Fort Mandan, in what is today North Dakota. The fort was actually a rude collection of huts built for a layover during the winter of 1804-1805. Commenting on his witnessing an exchange between the Mandan Indians and the two American captains, where the latter were carefully writing down everything the Indians had to say—through interpreters, of course—MacKenzie later wrote, “The Indians…concluded that the Americans had a wicked design on their country.”[2]

MacKenzie’s perception was not far wrong. In Undaunted Courage, Stephen E. Ambrose wrote of a visit paid by a party of Osage Indians to Thomas Jefferson in 1804, having been sent to Washington, D.C., by Captain Lewis:

“[Jefferson]…intended to win their loyalty through a combination of bribes and threats, the traditional American Indian policy. ‘We shall endeavor to impress them strongly not only with our justice and liberality,’ he wrote, ‘but with our power.’”[3]

Jefferson’s intention was gradually to reorient the Indians of the West to become farmers and ranchers once they had outgrown their “wild” lifestyle on the Plains, where they hunted and made war on each other. (Indeed, which nations in Europe did not?) Once settled down, they would spread out and populate the region west of the Mississippi. After this was accomplished, white settlers would be allowed to settle until the entire expanse was populated. Notably, part of Jefferson’s plan was to expel the whites who had already made homesteads in the territory.

Jefferson’s plan was pie in the sky. For one thing, by that time, the Indians had been so reduced in numbers by disease that they were far from being a viable population in relation to the spaciousness of the land. Second, very few wanted to become farmers and ranchers in the American style. Those that did farm their land were already doing so on a small, household scale, combined with a nomadic lifestyle. Most significantly, they wanted to live in their own traditional communities and did not want to be blended with (i.e. assimilated into) the dominant white culture.

Jefferson assumed the mountains of the West were no higher than the Appalachians. He had no concept of the vast expanse and variety of the rugged landscape the Lewis and Clark expedition would encounter. And most importantly, there was no way that the government would be able to expel the existing white settlers, whose numbers were growing by the day, or keep new settlers out, given the enormous pressure of westward migration and the land hunger of the growing domestic US population, to say nothing of the Europeans still being enticed to emigrate.

That said, the Lewis and Clark expedition was one of the great exploratory voyages in history, of a land of often pristine wilderness that would rapidly be overrun during coming decades.

Despite Jefferson’s admonitions, the Lewis and Clark expedition did not enjoy perfectly harmonious relations with the Indians they encountered. We have heard of the help given to the expedition by the young Indian woman Sacagawea, who did help ease some difficult situations, and the party did spend the winter camped nearby the more or less friendly Mandan tribe. But there were also rough moments and a couple of violent confrontations. One of the tribes with whom relations were less than perfect was the Hidatsas. Ambrose wrote:

Lewis had other difficulties with the Hidatsas. They must have believed his protestations that the Americans meant them no harm, but they resented the lack of presents, and resented even more what one of them called “the high-sounding language the American captains bestowed upon themselves and their nation, wishing to impress the Indians with an idea that they were great warriors, and a powerful people, who, if exasperated, could crush all the nations of the earth.”[4]

Again, we are looking at arrogance. In fact, American arrogance never ceased, and I would argue that it has a lock on the exercise of US foreign policy to this day.

Despite Thomas Jefferson’s power tactics against the Indians, he made a speech to the Osage delegation during their meeting in Washington in 1804 that displayed understanding of the ideals that should guide any brand of American statesmanship, then or now. He said:

“It is so long since our forefathers came from beyond the great water, that we have lost the memory of it, and seem to have grown out of this land, as you have done….We are all now of one family, born in the same land & bound to live as brothers; & the strangers from beyond the great water are gone from among us. The great Spirit has given you strength, and has given us strength; not that we might hurt one another, but to do each other all the good in our power….No wrong will ever be done you by our nation.”[5]

Despite the obvious hypocrisy with regard to brotherhood with Native nations, Jefferson understood that the US was a new kind of nation made up of many peoples, not just an extension of Europe.

By the 1830s, the Indian tribes had been banished from almost all of the lands east of the Mississippi River. In the West, they were herded onto reservations, and by the late 19th century, the government was trying to abolish even those refuges of historic native culture. A place where the Indians escaped the worst of US oppression was western Montana, where the large Flathead and Blackfeet Reservations are now located.

There were also the Hopi, Pueblo, and Navaho lands of the Four Corners. Indian Territory in Oklahoma was also a kind of haven, though much of the land was later opened to white homesteaders. Today there are 574 Indian tribes recognized by the federal government and more by the states. There are 325 separate federally recognized Indian reservations. The world of the American Indian remains vast, complex, and rich in spirit, however straitened the circumstances.

Meanwhile, from the 1790s to the Civil War, the US developed as three largely distinct regions—the South, with its slaveholding states, the free states of the North, and the West, where a nascent culture was just beginning to be formed. The North was on its way to becoming an industrial powerhouse, while the slaveholding South lived off plantation agriculture, particularly tobacco and cotton. Jefferson’s philosophy of one nation living in brotherhood was soon forgotten….

