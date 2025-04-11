RCC: Two days from Palm Sunday when Jesus makes his final public entry into Jerusalem.

The Jews picked up rocks to stone Jesus.

Jesus answered them, "I have shown you many good works from my Father.

For which of these are you trying to stone me?"

The Jews answered him,

"We are not stoning you for a good work but for blasphemy.

You, a man, are making yourself God."

Jesus answered them,

"Is it not written in your law, 'I said, 'You are gods"'?

If it calls them gods to whom the word of God came,

and Scripture cannot be set aside,

can you say that the one

whom the Father has consecrated and sent into the world

blasphemes because I said, 'I am the Son of God'?

If I do not perform my Father's works, do not believe me;

but if I perform them, even if you do not believe me,

believe the works, so that you may realize and understand

that the Father is in me and I am in the Father."

Then they tried again to arrest him;

but he escaped from their power.



He went back across the Jordan

to the place where John first baptized, and there he remained.

Many came to him and said,

"John performed no sign,

but everything John said about this man was true."

And many there began to believe in him.