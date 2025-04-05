RCC: What we are now seeing in our readings from the Gospel of John is that the Jewish plot against Jesus was not something dreamed up by the priests, scribes, and Pharisees at the last minute. It had been steadily building from the start of Jesus’s three-year public ministry. Note that Jesus was from the northern province of Galilee, where his boyhood home of Nazareth was located, where he had worked as a carpenter, where he received his spiritual revelations, and where the small city of Capernaum sits on the northern shore of the Sea of Galilee. This was also where Jesus gathered most of his circle of disciples. The language spoken in this area was Aramaic. Jesus knew, however, that completion of his mission could only take place in the major power center of Jerusalem in the area of Judea to the south. This was the location of the Jewish Temple and the seat both of the Roman overseer Pontius Pilate and the Jewish puppet King Herod. This was also the region of Jesus’s birthplace in Bethlehem and where he had been baptized in the Jordan River by his cousin John the Baptist. So the drama is played out via Jesus’s back-and-forth journeys between Galilee and Jerusalem. Thus our Lenten journey was prefigured long ago by Jesus’s own travels. The highest of high drama. Three Sages is grateful to our readers for taking this journey with us. There is much more to come between now and Easter Sunday, April 20.

Some in the crowd who heard these words of Jesus said,

"This is truly the Prophet."

Others said, "This is the Christ."

But others said, "The Christ will not come from Galilee, will he?

Does not Scripture say that the Christ will be of David's family

and come from Bethlehem, the village where David lived?"

So a division occurred in the crowd because of him.

Some of them even wanted to arrest him,

but no one laid hands on him.



So the guards went to the chief priests and Pharisees,

who asked them, "Why did you not bring him?"

The guards answered, "Never before has anyone spoken like this man."

So the Pharisees answered them, "Have you also been deceived?

Have any of the authorities or the Pharisees believed in him?

But this crowd, which does not know the law, is accursed."

Nicodemus, one of their members who had come to him earlier, said to them,

"Does our law condemn a man before it first hears him

and finds out what he is doing?"

They answered and said to him,

"You are not from Galilee also, are you?

Look and see that no prophet arises from Galilee."



Then each went to his own house.