Send your petition to the Shrine

Send Your Prayer

Dear Friend of St. Jude, During Sunday’s Gospel we learn that the Holy Spirit came to the Apostles. The presence of the Holy Spirit in their lives changed the disciples forever. Up until that point they remained sheltered and afraid, but now they opened the doors and windows and proudly proclaimed the Gospel. The Holy Spirit turned the followers of Christ into a single community to spread Jesus’ message of peace and God’s love for us.

We pray together: St. Jude, help me to open my heart to the Holy Spirit so He may guide me with His wisdom. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province