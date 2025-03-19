From the Hindustan Times:

Watch LIVE as Professor Jeffrey Sachs' speech at the European Parliament gains widespread attention following the intense Oval Office confrontation between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky. On February 19, 2025, Sachs emphasized the need for Europe to adopt an independent foreign policy, understanding both Russia's and Europe's positions. His remarks take on new significance as Trump's stance on Ukraine has sparked international concern. The recent clash between Trump and Zelensky highlighted deep divisions over how to address Russia's aggression [see comment below], with Zelensky refusing territorial concessions without security guarantees. Sachs' call for European self-determination resonates amid these geopolitical tensions.

Jeffrey Sachs’ speech lasts about 50 minutes followed by questions and answers. Note that his presentation refutes the above comment by Hindustan Times on “Russia’s aggression.” A professor from Columbia University and an actor in many of the major world events of the last half-century, there is no greater authority than Jeffrey Sachs on the crises and catastrophes shaking the word today. This is the road map for what the world is now facing that you will NEVER hear on Western MSM.

Here’s the speech. WATCH NOW WHILE IT’S STILL UP ON THE INTERNET!!!

Jeffrey Sachs before the European Commission, March 9, 2025