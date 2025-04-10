Serialization of selections from my book Our Country, Then and Now continues with the cooperation of my publisher, Clarity Press.

During the 35 years between the end of the Civil War and the start of the 20th century, the Industrial Revolution exploded in innovation and transformed the world. This produced America’s Gilded Age, a time when the rich got unbelievably richer, the population of the US soared from European immigration, the Indians were decimated and herded onto reservations, the former black slaves began to move to northern cities, and ordinary citizens moved west to populate the vast lands of the plains and beyond.

It’s all very well to trace and document the great events of the times, but quite another to focus on the everyday life of representative individuals. In my book Our Country, Then and Now, I chose to do this through my own ancestors, though every reader has a similar story to tell.

In this chapter I related the life story of my great-grandfather John C. Hill. Born in Illinois, “J.C.” was a descendant, as was his wife Edna, of immigrants from the 1630s who crossed the Atlantic from England as part of the Great Puritan Migration to found the Massachusetts Bay Colony. Both J.C. and Edna had original ancestors who settled in Braintree, Massachsetts, at the same time the ancestor of future presidents John Adams and John Quincy Adams had also arrived there. Doubtless they were neighbors.

Over the centuries, J.C. and Edna’s forebears moved west as pioneers, farmers, artisans, soldiers, and Protestant ministers. J.C. moved to Iowa as a teenager and entered the printing trade. Moving to Kansas and then Oklahoma, he founded one of the territory’s first newspapers and became an “89er” by taking part in one of the famous Oklahoma land rushes. He then settled in an area adjacent to the Shawnee tribe that had been consigned to Indian Territory, ran a grocery store, then moved to the capital of Oklahoma City, and spent the rest of his days as a business leader and family man. Edna’s father, “Colonel” William Hubbard was owner of a couple of the largest hotels in the territory.

Concluding the chapter on the Gilded Age, here is J.C. Hill’s story.

John C. Hill, the Land Run of 1893, and the Oklahoma Indians

John Clark Hill, my great-grandfather on my father’s side, was born in Peoria County, Illinois, on May 19, 1866, and passed away in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in 1950 at the age of 84. His father was Clark Hill and his mother, Betsy Bliss, both born in Niagara County, New York. She was a direct descendant of Thomas Bliss, my Puritan blacksmith ancestor, who arrived in Massachusetts from England in 1636.

We possess two interviews with J.C. Hill about his life story. One is a biography by a field worker for the Works Progress Administration. In this chapter I will be quoting from these interviews. My great-grandfather’s life story presents a vivid picture of life on the Western frontier toward the end of the 19th century. I consider him a true representative of an American type for the purposes of this book.

Throughout the West, land that had been “reserved” to the Indian tribes was now being divided up. The Indians were given “allotments” of 160 acres for heads of households and 80 acres for individuals. The government’s intention was for these plots of land to become family farms.

This was part of an attempt, cheered on by well-meaning reformers, to help the Indians “assimilate” into American life. But in many cases, allotment was a way to destroy the reservations. Indian land was viewed as valuable for mining, timbering, and grazing.

The problem of allotment was most acute in Oklahoma, which had formerly been Indian Territory, with a number of large reservations being formed. This was where the Indians who had been expelled from the Southeastern US were sent, including the Cherokees, along with Shawnees from the Ohio Valley, Comanches from Texas, and tribes such as the Arapahos from the Great Plains.

The government now began to sell off the “surplus” reservation land that had not been allotted to individual Indians. This was how the famous “land rushes” or “land runs” in Oklahoma came about. The government set dates for the land to be opened, and anyone who showed up, including foreigners, could dash across a line at the sound of a bugle and plant a flag on their claim. Prior to this, the government had staked out parcels.

There were five land runs, plus a land lottery and land auction. When it was over, President Theodore Roosevelt on November 16, 1907, proclaimed Oklahoma the 46th state. Congress had passed a law to merge the former Indian and Oklahoma territories into a single legal entity.

The land runs took place in 1889, 1891,1892, 1893, and 1895. The land was to be settled under the provisions of the 1862 Homesteading Act, with parcels available to be bought and sold. John C. Hill rode in the third land run on April 19, 1892, on what had been 4.3 million acres of Cheyenne and Arapaho land in western Oklahoma. Over time all the settlers gained the nickname of “89ers.”

The land was largely uninhabited. J.C. was living at the time in Kingfisher, north of Oklahoma City. He heard about the land run taking place to the west, and borrowed a horse. Both Oklahoma City and Kingfisher had been prairie until occupied in the land rush of April 22, 1889.

I’ll allow John C. Hill to tell his own story, drawing from the two first-person accounts. He starts by telling about his family that had lived in Niagara County, New York, before coming to Illinois.

“My grandfather, John Hill, had a nice country home in Niagara County [New York]…He fought in the War of 1812. He received a land grant for his services in the army and selected 160 acres near Princeville, Illinois. This farm has remained in the family since the original patent was issued. My father came to Illinois with my grandfather when seven years old. They came by boat through the canal to Chicago, which was then only a fort and was called Fort Clark.”

J.C. lived in Illinois until he was eighteen. He then went west to Sidney, Iowa, which was 350 miles away, to learn the printer’s trade.

“I stayed there two years and then got a job with the Caldwell News at Caldwell, Kansas. Here I met several Oklahoma cattlemen, as Caldwell was a sort of headquarters for them. Major Dunn, Ras Williams, Colonel Cragin, and John A. Blair all belonged to the Cherokee Strip Livestock Association, and the Caldwell News did all the printing for this association. John A. Blair was the secretary of this association which had leased all of the Cherokee Strip from Chief Busheyhead, who was chief of the Cherokees, at 1-1/2 cents per acre. Every year the chief would come into Caldwell driving a team of horses to a buckboard and would carry all the money in gold back in his buckboard.”

He continues about life in Caldwell, a cowboy town where herding cattle was the staple business:

“Each cattleman had a brand, which was registered and advertised. Ras Williams and his cowboys drove a big herd of cattle over the old Cantonement Trail to Pond Creek, where they always rested several days and grazed their cattle before driving them into Caldwell. One time there were sixty [train] carloads to be shipped to Chicago.

“There were big feeding pens at Eldon, Iowa, where they unloaded the cattle, fed and watered them, and rested a couple days. Then they re-loaded and shipped them on into Chicago. Mr. Williams took me on this trip. Several men were allowed to go along free to look after the cattle. The loading chutes at Eldon were almost too narrow for the long horns, and we had to turn the heads of some of them sideways to get them by. This was my first experience in loading and unloading cattle, but after that I made several trips to Chicago with different cattlemen.

“The Cherokee Strip Livestock Association was famous in its day for running the last of the open range in the region for grazing cattle. The Cherokee Strip in southern Kansas was 60 miles wide and contained 6.5 million acres. Adjacent to it was the Cherokee Outlet in Oklahoma. The federal government wanted the Cherokee Outlet for white settlement, so purchased it from the Indians in 1891. It was opened for settlement in the 1893 land run.”

J.C. writes:

“J.W. McCloud wrote the original treaty for opening the Cherokee Outlet. I printed enough copies of the original treaty for each [US] senator to have one. This treaty was finally adopted, and Mr. McCloud wrote it with few changes.”

Only twenty-three years old, J.C. writes:

“I came to Kingfisher [Oklahoma] in May 1889 and went into the newspaper business there. I called my newspaper the Kingfisher Journal. I had a man of the name of Sims to help me. I edited the Kingfisher Journal for a year and then sold it to Captain Admire, who changed the name of the paper to the Free Press.”

Next he writes of the 1892 land run. About 10,000 people participated, including someone in a hot air balloon and others with buckboards.

“When the Cheyenne and Arapaho Opening was staged on April 19, 1892, I went to the livery barn [in Shawnee] and hired an old gray cow pony for which I agreed to pay $25 per day. This cow pony was scared to death at the noise around him, but when the guns were fired and I got him started, he ran like a race horse. I finally got him stopped and stuck a stake in as quickly as I could. I took the bridle off the pony and let him graze while I walked about admiring my claim. In about twenty minutes, Bob Lyle, an old friend of mine, came along. His horse had given out, so I told him to take my horse and to be sure and run a mile before he stopped and stick his stake in, and in about thirty minutes Bob returned for his horse.”

Before long, J.C. Hill and Edna Belle Hubbard, his sweetheart from Kingfisher, were married. He says it was the first wedding in town. Her father, Colonel Hubbard, owned the only hotel, the Hubbard Hotel, and Edna’s mother and “some of the ladies from the hotel” rode out to witness the race. They rode in a wagon called a hack which was pulled by a single horse. At one point the horse was pulling the hack uphill, when it stalled and rolled backwards into a creek and tipped over. No one was injured, “only slight bruises,” and the party treated the incident as a joke.

J.C. kept the land for fifteen years. He says:

“I proved up my claim and sold it in 1907 for $3,500. At the opening of the Enid townsite I secured a business lot in the center of the east side of the square at Enid, and I sold this lot the next day for $200. My next venture was in the grocery business in Shawnee [a town southeast of Oklahoma City], and I stayed in this business for ten years. During that time the Shawnee Indians traded with me, and I learned their language well. I have extended credit to the older ones to the amount of $1000 and never lost a penny. Chief Three Fingers was one of my best customers. I have visited and eaten in his home many times. He was educated and very intelligent. Many of these Shawnee Indians went to Haskell Institute and obtained good educations, not only in books but in music and art.”

J.C. continues:

“An amusing incident happened one day. A smart aleck of a young traveling man came to Shawnee. It was lunchtime, and we were all in the restaurant. One of our smart, talented, full-blood Cheyenne girls had finished her lunch and had walked over to the piano. This girl’s name was Nell. Mr. Smart-Aleck walked over to the piano and said, ‘Sit down and play.’ Nell was looking at some music, and she didn’t look up but just kept her eyes on the music. The young man kept motioning with his hands up and down the keys, but Nell didn’t say a word. Finally he walked off and said, ‘That dumb Indian couldn’t play Chopsticks.’ In a few minutes, Nell sat down and played Chopsticks, then started playing classical music, one piece after another for about thirty minutes. I never saw a more surprised look on anyone’s face than there was on his. He walked over to me and said, ‘Could you beat that?’”

J.C. says of the Shawnees: “The Shawnees were the last tribe of Indians subdued, and I found them honest and sincere.” He adds: “I have attended many of the Indian ceremonial dances. I knew them so well that they invited me to many of them.”

He also speaks of Indian religious meetings conducted by white preachers:

“The protracted meetings were interesting. They were held for the Indians. A white man would preach, and three or four clans of Indians with their interpreters would be in attendance. The Kiowas would be there with their interpreter, and the Cheyennes with their interpreter, and the Arapahos with theirs, and as the minister would preach, he would stop and all of the interpreters would translate to their tribe at the same time.”

J.C. told about how his father-in-law became mayor of Kingfisher:

“During the early times the town folks decided to select a mayor by his looks, so they got a big box and put different men, all strangers, upon the box for the crowd to say ‘no’ or ‘yes.’ The crowd turned three or four men down until finally they put my father-in-law, Colonel G.E. Hubbard, a big fine-looking man, on the box, and the crowd hollered, ‘He’ll do!’ That was the way Colonel Hubbard was elected mayor.”

J.C. told many other stories that I’ve run out of space to repeat. He told of hunting trips around Oklahoma, disputes he’d witnessed over land claims, and a story about once riding home from a trip when a panther attacked his horse, inflicting such pain that the horse ran full-speed all the way back to town. On arriving at the stable, the horse had deep claw marks on its hind-quarters.

He also told about how the Indians would pass on their allotments to their heirs, who would then sell them to the whites, thereby losing their stake in the land. J.C. didn’t think much of the government’s allotment policies, though he took advantage of them in the 1892 land run.

J.C. lived to a ripe old age and witnessed many changes in the world. Later in life he supported his family through various occupations and by trading in oil leases. In his old age he was grateful to FDR for introducing Social Security. He died when I was three years old, before our family moved away from Montana.

Coming Next: Chapter 8 of Our Country, Then and Now: “Rule Britannia.”