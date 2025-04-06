Serialization of selections from my book Our Country, Then and Now continues with the cooperation of my publisher, Clarity Press.

During the 35 years between the end of the Civil War and the start of the 20th century, the Industrial Revolution exploded in innovation and transformed the world—or at least the Western world, including the US.

But there were some big problems with the effects of the Industrial Revolution. One problem was that much of the world suffered in the throes of colonialism, with the Western nations reaping unheard-of profits and the rest of the world laboring in poverty as their countries supplied the raw materials for productive enterprise. Another problem was that while the people in charge—the capitalists—became vastly more rich than anything ever seen before, the people who did the work in their factories worked at or even below starvation level. So an age of revolution also began.

In the US, the period became known as the Gilded Age. It was no accident that the monetary system itself continued its reliance on a gold-backed currency.

To this day, the US has still never solved the currency problem, even with the gold standard having been eliminated. The US government is more than $36 trillion in debt, while the billionaires rule the country by using money the banks create “out of thin air” to constantly expand their dominion. Meanwhile, inflation creeps ahead of peoples’ incomes, leading to expanding poverty and desperation, as endless wars are generated to stave off collapse.

The next installment of “The Gilded Age” takes us to the end of the 19th century. The catastrophic 20th century of endless war is right around the corner. History focuses on the great captains of industry who built the railroads, the factories, the great cities, the power plants and electrical systems—all the components of modern industrial civilization. What history does not tell you is that before too long, it was all owned, with few exceptions, by the banks. Even the great Rockefeller oil empire transformed itself into half of the American Money Trust in league with the Morgan/Rothschild interests. Today everything in the Western world is owned by globalist finance.

Our Country, Then and Now may be ordered directly from the publisher here.

The 19 th Century Proceeds to Its Denouement

The following men were elected president through the duration of the 19th century:

James Garfield, Republican, 1880, succeeded by Vice President Chester Alan Arthur, Republican, following Garfield’s death by assassination in 1881. Grover Cleveland, Democrat, 1884. Benjamin Harrison, Republican, 1888. Again Grover Cleveland, Democrat, 1892. William McKinley, Republican, 1896, 1900, assassinated in 1901.

The US Army continued its wars against Native Americans, pushing the remaining tribes onto reservations in the West. The Army continued to promote slaughter of the buffalo to aid with Indian genocide.

The US now began to create an overseas empire, including the annexation of Hawaii after a coup against Queen Liliuokalani, war against Spain, with the acquisition of the Philippines as a Pacific colony, the permanent acquisition of Guam and Puerto Rico as territorial possessions, and the seizure of Cuba as a long-term protectorate, lasting until the Cuban Revolution of 1960.

The US also engaged in machinations in Central America, leading to sponsorship of Panamanian independence from Columbia and the building of the Panama Canal, and furthering of US interests via commercial relations and treaty-brokering among the nations of Latin America.

Industrial Development and Financial Chaos

The period saw the creation of the modern petroleum industry, starting with the founding of the Standard Oil Company in 1870 by John D. Rockefeller, still considered the richest man in history. Rockefeller gained control by purchasing oil refineries and making bargains with railroads for transport of oil based on economies of scale. The creation of reliable supplies of clean gasoline made possible the automobile industry under magnates like Henry Ford.

The Standard Oil Company was ordered broken up as an illegal monopoly by the Supreme Court in 1911. Nevertheless, the Rockefeller family retained controlling interests in the companies that spun off from the original Standard Oil giant. The Rockefellers stood at the center of the US oligarchy of financial interests that have run the country to this day.

As important as petroleum was the harnessing of electricity and electrification of the US economy through the work of Thomas Edison, Nikola Tesla, George Westinghouse, and many others. A key event was the adoption of alternating current as the main commercial application of electricity generation, pioneered by Westinghouse Electric, founded in 1886.

General Electric came into being in 1892 through financial support provided to Edison by J.P. Morgan and the Vanderbilt interests. It was formed through the 1892 merger of Edison General Electric Company and Thomson-Houston Electric. J.P. Morgan also controlled US Steel, International Harvester, numerous railroads, and was the key figure in the Banking Trust that lay the groundwork for the Federal Reserve System.

Another financial panic took place with the depression of 1893 and persisted until the US economy was re-energized by new federal deficits. These resulted from the buildup of the navy and from the McKinley Tariff of 1890, passed while William McKinley was a congressman and raising tariff rates by 50 percent.

The tariff was infuriating to the British but popular among US manufacturers and workers.

The Panic of 1893 was set off by the collapse of two of the country's largest employers, the Philadelphia and Reading Railroad and the National Cordage Company. With their failure, a panic erupted on the stock market, businesses closed, and some states had over forty percent unemployment.

Congress reacted to the crisis by repealing the Sherman Silver Purchase Act, causing a steep decline in the value of silver. Runs on bond redemption caused the US government’s gold stocks to run dangerously low. It was J.P. Morgan who contacted President Grover Cleveland to bail the government out.

The Rothschild’s agent, New York banker August Belmont, first suggested to Morgan that he make the offer. Nathaniel Rothschild led the Europeans in purchasing the US government’s new bond issue. The government thus borrowed $65 million in gold from the Morgan/Rothschild syndicate. The Panic of 1893 also caught William C. Durant, the founder of General Motors, at a vulnerable moment. He had used bank loans to found the company, but with the banks collapsing he was forced to sell out to the Rothschilds and DuPonts. But he came back to successfully market the Chevrolet automobile.

Today the government bails out the banks. Back then the banks bailed out the government. The government could sell bonds to raise cash, but with the repeal of the income tax and no chance of returning to the issuance of Greenbacks, the government was helpless if the market for its bonds collapsed. To cover the risk that Morgan and Rothschild ran in the face of the government’s bad credit, they demanded and received a hefty premium for their services.

By 1894 the days of the federal surplus were over. Deficit financing was back. The cause was the depression resulting from the Panic of 1893 and the sharp decline in customs revenues resulting from reduced economic activity. It would be six years before revenues returned to previous levels.

In 1899, the government’s deficit reached its highest levels since the Civil War. The cause was the Spanish-American War and the building of the new navy. War expenditures doubled from 1897 to 1898, then doubled again from 1898 to 1899. The writing was on the wall. The income tax had to be restored, a measure strongly supported by agrarian interests in the South and West and by urban industrial workers. But big money opposed it.

Economist David A. Wells published an article in 1880 entitled, “The Communism of a Discriminating Income Tax.” Most of the press opposed a new income tax, including the New York Times and New York Tribune. One congressman said, the tax “would take from the wealth of the thrifty and enterprising and give to the shiftless and the sluggard.”[i]

People began to take to the streets in protest, like the populist Army of the Commonwealth in Christ led by Jacob Coxey, a businessman from Ohio who, with 6,000 followers, marched on Washington, D.C., in 1894. The protest leaders were arrested for walking on the grass at the Capitol building.[ii]

The income tax that Congress finally passed was a flat two percent on most income over $4,000 but was declared unconstitutional in 1895 by a Supreme Court vote of five to four. When the Spanish-American War came along, Congress increased federal excise taxes and authorized the coinage of 1.5 million silver dollars. But when the federal deficit skyrocketed, the government had to go hat-in-hand to the rich in order to buy the bonds to pay for it.

The growth of organized crime followed on the heavy influx of refugees into American cities, especially New York. Various criminal gangs roamed the Wild West, while gambling and bootlegging went on in all American cities. The bootlegging was an outgrowth of early federal excise taxes on liquor, where the tax sometimes exceeded the cost of making the product.

Crime was a companion to the award of government contracts at all levels, especially on the part of suppliers during wartime. Accusations of profiteering by Indian agents were frequent. But all this pales with the way vested economic interests were able to lobby Congress for favorable treatment by keeping taxes down and gold backing for bond sales in place.

By the time of the election of William McKinley for a second term as president in 1900, there were many ominous trends. The big banks were supreme, both domestic and international. Federal deficits had returned. Industrialization had created a vast army of poorly paid workers, including millions in crowded urban slums.

Farm prices remained low, while the US now had a growing navy and major overseas commitments. The US received heavy British investments but saw substantial spending on American products by Britain for the Boer War. Meanwhile, Britain, France, Germany, and Italy had been engaged in carving up Africa and confiscating its vast natural resources, and Germany had launched a naval arms race against Britain. By the end of the 19th century, war in Europe loomed. Where the US would fit in with a system of competing European nations growing more powerful militarily by the day, no one yet knew.

Assassinations—James Garfield

President James Garfield (1831-1881) was no friend of the American financiers with their strong British connections. From the Miller Center at the University of Virginia:

“Garfield was able to put his financial expertise, which was acquired through his congressional committee experience, to work by recalling government bonds that were paying six percent interest. The Treasury was able to refinance them at 3.5 percent, which saved $10 million annually—about four percent of the overall budget at that time.”[iii]

This would have been $10 million per year that the banks would not have received, a large sum at the time. US and British banks were furious. Garfield and his Secretary of State James G. Blaine were also raising alarms about British machinations in the internal politics of nations in South America, putting the Monroe Doctrine at risk.

Charles Guiteau, Garfield’s assassin, later hanged, is usually characterized as a “disappointed office seeker.” In fact he had been stalking Garfield for weeks. While he awaited execution, Guiteau dictated his autobiography to a jail officer. He said he bought the pistol that he used in the assassination from “a gentleman.” Whom that “gentleman” may have worked for was never investigated.

The Spanish-American War

The US now began creation of a modern navy, with warships sufficient to maintain a worldwide US presence, mainly in the Pacific, though not formidable enough to compete with Britain or France. During President Grover Cleveland’s first term, four steel-hulled warships were built.

The US launched the Spanish-American War in 1898 during the McKinley administration. The war lasted only three months and ended in complete US victory over Spain. “Yellow Journalism” worked overtime to supply anti-Spanish propaganda for public and political support. The faked explosion of the Maine in Havana Harbor provided the fuse. Accepted today as a major false-flag provocation, the Maine incident effectively incited the war.

The Spanish quickly sued for peace after its naval squadrons were sunk in battles off Cuba and in Manila Bay. The new US Navy stood triumphant. Future President Theodore Roosevelt, as assistant secretary of the navy, helped promote the nation’s warships for battle, though when the war began he resigned to become an officer in the Rough Riders cavalry unit.

Roosevelt won fame in a charge up San Juan Hill that cost 200 US soldiers killed and 1,000 wounded.

Praising “that splendid little war,” he became instantly famous. He was nominated for the Congressional Medal of Honor, but the award was blocked by officers who accused him of headline-grabbing.

After the Spanish were driven out of the Philippines, a Philippine Republic was declared, led by Emilio Aguinaldo. In response, the US annexed the Philippines after the Treaty of Paris ended the war. The US war against the Philippine Republic lasted from February 4, 1899, to July 2, 1902. After capturing Aguinaldo, the US declared victory.

A colorful figure in Filipino history, Aguinaldo lived to the age of 94. The war between the US and the Philippine Republic resulted in up to a million Filipino civilian deaths, mostly due to famine and disease. In retaliation for Filipino guerrilla warfare tactics, the U.S. carried out reprisals, forcibly imprisoning many civilians in concentration camps where thousands died.

An account of this war may be found in How to Hide an Empire by Daniel Immerwahr, published in 2019. Theodore Roosevelt inherited the Philippine War after President William McKinley was assassinated in 1901. Speaking of the fight against “savages,” Roosevelt wrote, “no pity is shown to non-combatants, where the weak are harried without ruth, and the vanquished maltreated with merciless ferocity.” To him it was “the most ultimately righteous of all wars.”[iv]

Flexing its muscles in the Pacific, the US sent two warships and almost 4,000 men to help an eight-nation force crush the 1900 Chinese Boxer Rebellion. The Rebellion was a delayed reaction to Western victories over the Chinese in the Opium Wars that caused millions of Chinese to become hopelessly addicted to Western-supplied opium.

During the Rebellion, the Westerners committed numerous atrocities, executed Chinese officials who had the temerity to oppose European and Japanese trade dominance, and lay the groundwork for eventual revolt by China against the West through their future communist revolution.

Assassinations—William McKinley

According to McKinley, the 1890 Tariff Act that he sponsored while serving in the House of Representatives, “…gave work and wages to all such as they had never had before. It did it by establishing great industries in this country….It had no friends in Europe.”[v]

McKinley was elected president in 1896 on a platform of high wages and increased tariffs against British and other imports. The purpose, said McKinley, was:

“to preserve the home market…to our own producers; to revive and increase manufactures; to relieve and encourage agriculture…to aid and develop mining and building; and to render to labor in every field of useful occupation the liberal wages and adequate rewards to which skill and industry are justly entitled.”[vi]

The only issue for McKinley and the Republican Party leading up to the 1900 election, when he would run for reelection, was who should replace Vice President Garret Hobart, who died in 1899. When the name of Theodore Roosevelt, former assistant secretary of the navy and “hero” of San Juan Hill came up, McKinley and his leading advisor, Senator Mark Hanna, were strongly opposed. But they yielded under pressure.

McKinley was shot by “anarchist” Leon Czolgosz on September 14, 1901. Czolgosz was a disciple of Emma Goldman, a lecturer and professional agitator whose political headquarters was the Henry Street Settlement House in New York. Goldman was arrested on suspicion of complicity in McKinley’s murder but later released. The Henry Street Settlement House was built in 1893 by Wall Street banker Jacob Schiff, who later paid for Leon Trotsky’s transport to Russia to help lead the Bolshevik Revolution.

Schiff’s partner Sir Ernst Cassell was personal banker to the British royal family and to the Fabian Society in London, where Emma Goldman had a second headquarters. Belgium’s King Leopold II had said, “In England a sort of menagerie is kept to let loose occasionally on the continent to render its quiet and prosperity impossible.”

We might ask whether this “menagerie” was also “let loose” on the US through assassination of its presidents. Whether that was the case or not, the accession of Theodore Roosevelt as president marked a 180-degree turn in US foreign and domestic policy. The US-British alliance that culminated in World Wars I and II began to be forged with the presidential administration of Theodore Roosevelt.

In a May 1992 doctoral dissertation at Brown University, William Neal Tilchin, in Theodore Roosevelt and the British Empire, 1901-1907 summarized the historical consensus on Roosevelt’s pro-British presidency:

“Where Great Britain and its empire are concerned, additional areas of agreement are apparent. Historians generally realize that Roosevelt believed absolutely in the doctrine of peace through strength: the “righteous” nations should always be well-armed and should take particular care to build up and preserve a preponderance of naval power in order to be able to deter aggression and to defend their interests. There is broad acceptance of the notion that T.R. saw the United States and Great Britain as the two most righteous nations. (emphasis added) Correspondingly, it is usually recognized that Roosevelt considered Britain an essential friend for America, and that he cultivated and solidified the Anglo-American rapprochement….Howard K. Beale labels the developing bond between the United States and the British Empire under T.R.’s presidency as “the foundation of Roosevelt’s foreign policy.”…He argues at one point that T.R.’s “sense of a common task of Britain and America in ruling ‘colonial peoples’ with the ultimate purpose of civilizing them…provided the basis of Roosevelt’s policy concerning Britain.”…David H. Burton concurs. Before, during, and after his presidency, Roosevelt believed that “the most important single consideration about British imperialism is that it had advanced the welfare of mankind.”…Raymond A. Esthus…In thinking about Roosevelt and the Anglo-German rivalry, argues Esthus, one must recognize from the outset a “fundamental consideration that dominated his attitudes and policies in world politics: his conviction that Britain was a friend and Germany was a potential enemy.”[vii]”

The era of an independent US foreign policy was now over, gone for good. It began with President George Washington’s warning against permanent alliances and Thomas Jefferson’s admonition against “entanglements” with European powers. The Monroe Doctrine had also pledged the US to staying out of internal European politics in exchange for no new colonization of the Americas.

Keeping the US free of British/New York banking interests was affirmed by President Andrew Jackson in his war against the Second Bank of the United States, continued by President Abraham Lincoln in his self-generated funding of the Civil War, and furthered by the protective tariffs and budgetary restraint of the presidential administrations of Lincoln’s successors lasting until that of William McKinley.

Now, with Theodore Roosevelt in charge, nothing stood in the way of total control by the Anglo-American financial elite, followed, as night follows day, by over a century of world war that has not yet ended.

Coming next: “John C. Hill, the Land Run of 1893, and the Oklahoma Indians”

[i] Studenski and Kroos, p 223.

[ii] Ibid, p.221.

[iii] <https://millercenter.org/president/garfield/domestic-affairs>

[iv] Daniel Immerwahr, How to Hide an Empire: A History of the Greater United States, Farrar, Straus and Giroux (2019), p.101.

[v] Wikipedia.

[vi] Ibid.

[vii] William Neal Tilchin, Theodore Roosevelt and the British Empire, 1901-1907, Brown University Doctoral Dissertation, May 1992.