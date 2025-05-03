Key to the strategy for world domination by the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire and their ruling globalist financial elite—centered in London, New York, and Tel Aviv—has been control of mainland Europe. The strategy was reflected in the British founding of NATO with its founders’ motto of “Keep America in, Germany down, and Russia out.”

Soon after Britain and the US were able to use the Soviet Union to crush Hitler’s Germany in World War II, the West under Churchill and Truman launched the Cold War against their erstwhile allies which eventually culminated in the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Russia was then stripped of its former Soviet republics, putting the Baltic states, Belarus, Ukraine, the Caucasus, and Central Asia up for grabs. NATO then launched its own version of Hitler’s “drang nach osten” (“push to the east”) by incorporating the Baltic Republics, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, and parts of the former Yugoslavia, despite American pledges made to Russia by the George H. W. Bush administration to stay off Russia’s borders.

The next focal point of NATO expansion became Georgia and Ukraine. If Ukraine in particular could become part of NATO, the Americans and British would have achieved a long-held dream of pushing a wedge deep into the Russian heartland all the way to the Black Sea. Part of the dream was to Balkanize Russia into bits and pieces and terminate the Eurasian behemoth forever. The overland road to China would also then be wide open.

Hence the current war in Ukraine, which began in earnest in 2014 when the Americans and British overthrew Ukraine’s neutralist regime accompanied by the determination that now NATO could fight “to the last Ukrainian” to achieve the Empire’s goals.

But it hasn’t quite worked out.

The Empire has thrown everything it has to defeat Russia in Ukraine, including Western soldiers as advisers and technicians and high-ranking officers stationed in nearby countries directing operations. Ukraine under its Neo-Nazi regime has lost hundreds of thousands of troops, while millions of citizens have fled, either eastward to Russia or westward across Europe all the way to Britain, Canada, and the US.

US President Donald J. Trump has been engaged in a futile effort to end the war by misleading “concessions” to Russia that would leave Ukraine as a permanent threat by rearming under an American umbrella disguised as a “deal” on mineral rights. But Russia under Putin isn’t buying it.

Meanwhile, Trump has launched a high-octane campaign around the equally misleading topic of “tariffs” that would back Russia and China into a corner by picking off its BRICS allies, starting with Iran. Of course by attacking Iran, the US would prove that the war in Ukraine is inextricably linked to its support of “Greater Israel” and the genocide in Gaza.

But a backlash has begun in two different directions, for in geopolitical maneuvering there is always a backlash. The world has never allowed itself to be treated as a doormat by imperial powers forever.

First, by the mere act of approaching Russia to negotiate a settlement in Ukraine, along with overtures to "normalize” the fractured relationship with Russia which past American administrations have engendered during recent decades, Britain and the EU have been so mortified that they have threatened to send their own armies to Ukraine. Leading the warlike shrieks has been Macron of France. Along these lines, a Three Sages reader has reported:

“I listened to a broadcast on one of the good French alternative media. It was first about Macron and his unfathomable destructive madness. He makes false claims about imaginary threats by Russia. He seems to have convinced the new German chancellor Merz and Starmer of course. He says the pressure against Russia has to be increased in the next two weeks up until May 9, the day of the commemoration of the victory over the Nazis. On May 9, Macron is going to sign an 'agreement' with the Polish prime minister for an alliance in case of conflict. Anyway, as the speaker said, all these repeated vociferations against Russia are meant to have a psychological effect on the population, making the ignorant mass believe that a conflict with Russia is unavoidable. When a lie is repeated again and again, it becomes a truth, sadly.”

At Brussels, the EU itself has adopted a tone identical to the anti-Trump Resistance in the US, probably in collusion, which is to attack Trump verbally on every occasion, trying to wear him down until the reliable Democratic Party warmongers begin their return to power after the 2026 midterms.

That is the first backlash.

The second is within Britain and the EU themselves, with a large proportion of their populations bailing out of the forever-war syndrome that seeks to destroy Russia at any cost, despite what the Ukraine war has done in wrecking economies by the shutdown of cheap Russian gas.

The EU has made new efforts of subverting the government of Georgia, of applying pressure on Serbia, of overthrowing the leading president candidate in Romania, of canceling the candidacy of Marine Le Pen in France, and of working to thwart any overtures toward peace in Europe emanating from Hungary or Slovakia.

Opposition to the war mentality and to the drift toward WEF/Woke totalitarianism across Europe in general (e.g., “net zero”) has broken out in Britain through the rise of the Reform Party and its breakout victories in the recent local elections and the emergence of the AfD in Germany as the plurality party now under existential attack by German Intelligence.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has counterattacked in an effort to break Europe’s united front against its peace initiatives by turning loose Vice-President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in pointing out that the European leadership is in fact a bunch of anti-democratic hypocrites at war with their own populations. Even outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has chimed in against the assault on the AfD.

Absent American MSM reportage, Russian media covers these developments here:

AfD is ‘extremist’ – German intel agency

Germany ‘has rebuilt the Berlin Wall’ – Vance

Germany is ‘tyranny in disguise’ – Rubio

‘Don’t rush’ to ban AfD – Scholz

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in the book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an adviser to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023. Also see his Three Sages Substack and his American Geopolitical Institute articles at https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/category/agi/.

