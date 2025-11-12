Dr. Lewis Coleman is a retired anesthesiologist and the author of many books and articles on the Mammalian Stress Mechanism. He is one of the Three Sages.

I have regarded the idea of mRNA vaccines to be bogus from the very start. Here’s why:

1. Viral RNA is protected within the viral “capsid” which consists of protein. Bacterial DNA and RNA is contained within bacterial cell walls. How the heck is the immune system supposed to detect mRNA that is isolated within the viral capsid?

2. All DNA and RNA consists of “nucleotides” that are chemically distinct from proteins. There are only four nucleotides found in DNA and RNA in life forms. The only difference between the DNA or RNA in a human or that of a sea slug is the SEQUENCE of the nucleotides that encodes genetic information. The nucleotide sequences that encode genetic information have thus far defied human understanding. How the heck is the immune system supposed to discern the difference?

3. All successful vaccines have been derived from proteins purified from the viral capsid or bacterial cell walls. There has never been a successful vaccine derived from nucleotides.

4. Even if the immune system could form an immune reaction to nucleotides, how would this enable it to identify the proteins of the capsid or bacterial cell wall so as to enable immune proteins and cells to eradicate the offending microbes?????

5. There is no convincing evidence that the mRNA COVID fake vaccines provide any useful protection from anything. On the contrary, they CAUSE the very COVID contagion they are supposed to prevent as well as nearly every form of disease known to medicine!!!

The entire notion of mRNA vaccines is preposterous.