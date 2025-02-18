Serialization of selections from my book Our Country, Then and Now continues with the cooperation of my publisher, Clarity Press.

Through the Louisiana Purchase of 1803, the U.S. almost doubled its size, but “Manifest Destiny” was just starting. Settlers pushed to the west and south, encountering a multitude of Native American peoples along the way, but gradually securing their own brand of ownership of the land. In the region of Texas, the settlers encountered not just Indians, but also Mexicans who had recently gained independence from Spain. The Texans rebelled against Mexico and formed their own republic. In the Pacific Northwest, settlers began moving into the Oregon Country on land also claimed by Great Britain.

While the Oregon boundary was settled by treaty, the Americans instigated a war against Mexico that resulted in the annexation of Texas and acquisition of a vast territory from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Ocean. Both these epochal events took place during the administration of James K. Polk, elected as president in 1844.

The Election of 1844

The period following the Democratic presidencies of Andrew Jackson and Martin Van Buren, marked in particular by the demise of the Second Bank of the United States, thus witnessed a period of major expansion under US President James K. Polk. After the War of 1812, the boundary with Canada was still unsettled. To the south, Spain’s New World empire had begun to collapse by the early 19th century with independence movements throughout the hemisphere, including Mexico. To the northwest, Russia exerted unmolested control over Alaska, though with no colonization. The British, French, Dutch, and even Danish still had interests in the Caribbean and West Indies. So there was still stiff competition for North American control when Polk gained the presidency.

The election of 1844 was among the most pivotal in US history. In 1840, the Whigs had elected “Old Tippecanoe,” William Henry Harrison, who died thirty-one days after his inauguration. Vice-President John Tyler was awakened at his home in Williamsburg, Virginia, with the news that he was now president. During his term he broke with the Whigs—they actually expelled him—embraced his Southern slaveholding heritage, and accomplished little except to promote the annexation of Texas. Whig champion Henry Clay of Kentucky now ran in 1844 in order to get the Whig program of protective tariffs, national banking, and internal improvements back on track.

Former Speaker of the House James K. Polk of Tennessee was an accomplished career politician who had served as governor of that state. Polk had been Andrew Jackson’s protégé—his nickname was “Young Hickory,” in reference to Jackson’s “Old Hickory”—as well as Jackson’s chief congressional ally in the Bank War. But Polk was a compromise candidate—the first “dark horse”—when nominated by the Democrats on the ninth ballot to run against Clay.

Voters had a clear choice. Unlike modern elections, when scarcely more than half the electorate votes, over eighty percent of potential voters went to the polls. As stated above, the Whigs were opposed to territorial expansion, including admission of Texas—another slave state. Democrats were in favor. The Whigs wanted high tariffs. The Democrat’s didn’t. The Whigs favored restoration of a national bank. The Democrats said, “No way.”

Instead, the Democrats promised westward expansion and war. With their proposal to settle the Oregon controversy with Britain, they thereby attracted northern voters eager to begin establishing settlements in that region.

In the national popular vote, Polk beat Clay by fewer than 40,000 votes, a margin of 1.4%. James G. Birney of the anti-slavery Liberty Party won 2.3% of the vote, pulling enough votes away from Clay to make the difference.[i]

With Polk’s election, war against Mexico was inevitable. It was without a doubt a war of US aggression. The US economy had never been stronger, nor had government finances. President Andrew Jackson had accomplished what today would seem impossible: he paid off the entire national debt. The US was not in hock to anyone, including the increasingly powerful New York bankers and the ever-conniving British financiers.

Further, the abolishment of the Second Bank of the US and the Panic of 1837-1843 had been overcome. The US economy was growing, railroads were connecting all the states and even many localities east of the Mississippi, the northern and midwestern industrial base was expanding, foreign markets for cotton were booming, and the northwestern territories were filling with settlers all the way to Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

Moreover, with the national debt having been paid off, the US government’s budget during the 1830s had run steady annual surpluses, and the government’s cash had been securely protected against financial speculation and even the Panic of 1837. This was done through deposit of government funds in Jackson’s state-run “pet banks” while legislation for an Independent Treasury separate from the banking system was pending in Congress.

State banking was also booming. The Panic of 1857 (see Chapter 3) was yet to come. After the Second Bank closed, a huge expansion of the number of state banks took place, with credit becoming cheap and easy, particularly in the West. The state banks often stood on shaky ground, but even if bankruptcies shuttered a bank, its loans remained in circulation, so fed credit into the growing economy.[ii]

In the meantime, government action to enhance the value of gold coins, combined with the discovery of gold in the Southern Appalachians, caused the circulation of specie to grow. Enhancements of silver coinage led to a large increase in circulation, with foreign coins now being removed as legal tender.

The power and reach of the state banks also allowed a huge increase in the budgets of state governments for canal and railroad construction, education, mental hospitals and orphanages, poor relief, and business chartering and regulation. State governments had learned the value of taxation on property as a reliable revenue source, along with the sale of land acquired by the federal government from the Indians. The federal government alone had Constitutional power to make treaties with the Indians but often turned the acquired land over to the states.

Under these conditions, James K. Polk brought energy and determination to the White House, even while pledging to serve only a single term.

Oregon

In his December 2, 1845, State of the Union address, President Polk discussed the controversy over the Oregon Country that he soon would settle with Great Britain prior to the Mexican War. The region had been subject to competing US-British claims and had been explored by Lewis and Clark. What became the US portion of the Oregon Country included what today consists of the states of Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, along with western Montana and much of western Wyoming. The British portion would go to what would soon become Canada.

Polk was able to conclude decades of wrangling when on June 15, 1846, the US and Great Britain signed the Treaty of Oregon establishing the 49th parallel as the international boundary in the Pacific Northwest. Britain also wanted to secure a free right of passage for British vessels traveling down the Columbia River from British Columbia to the Pacific. Polk refused to countenance this compromise of US sovereignty, giving Britain instead the lower part of Vancouver Island that drops below the 49th parallel.

Polk also oversaw ten treaties with Indian nations, seven of which resulted in the acquisition of Indian land. The Kansas, Potawatomi, Chippewa, Winnebago, Pawnee, Menominee and Stockbridge tribes all acquiesced to coercion and nominal payments by agreeing to give up part of their ancestral homelands.

Polk purchased his Mississippi plantation from lands put up for sale by the federal government from the1830 Indian Removal Act. Of the nineteen enslaved people Polk purchased during his presidential term, thirteen were children. He died at the age of fifty-three after being afflicted with cholera on his post-presidential tour through the South. Though they were childless, Polk had the benefit of a strong and sociable wife and companion, Sarah Childress Polk.

The Mexican War

But first Polk fought the Mexican War. In 1846 Congress declared war against our southern neighbor. The US argued that Mexico struck first, even though Polk had already moved US forces across the Rio Brazos River toward the Rio Grande into land Mexico claimed. The tactic was similar to how the US dealt with the Indians: invade their land and incite them to attack.[iii]

As we have seen, Texas had already been settled by white Americans, declared itself independent, then was annexed by Congress and given statehood in 1845. Through the Mexican War, the US acquired what is today Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, California, and much of Utah, Nevada, and Colorado.

The immediate cause of the war was straightforward. The Americans had begun to move into the region of northern Mexico. They liked what they saw and took it, and Mexico, which had initially invited them in, was too weak to defend it. Much of the land was sparsely occupied, except by age-old Native American cultures and some Hispanics, especially along the Texas border, in central New Mexico, and on the California coast.

The Mexican War was a big step toward what both Hamilton and Jefferson foresaw and desired—an American empire. But trouble loomed as the states of the North and South continued to develop along different lines. There can be little question that the main difference between the two was the existence—and growth—of African slavery. Until the 1850s, the numerical balance between the slave-holding and free states had been kept in balance, which meant an equal number of US senators representing the two sides.

But after Texas, the balance had tilted toward the free states with the admission of Iowa, Wisconsin, California, Minnesota, and Oregon from 1846 to 1859. In the late 1850s, violence broke out in “Bleeding Kansas,”[iv] admitted as a free state in January 1861, following the election of Abraham Lincoln. The fires had been fueled with the growing power of the abolitionist movement, particularly in Massachusetts, with the success of the Underground Railroad, and with the outrage over the Dred Scott decision of 1857, followed two years later by John Brown’s raid at Harpers Ferry.

[i] Throughout US history, a third party has never won a presidential election; but they have sometimes acted as spoilers.

[ii] At this time there was no Federal Reserve to crash the economy periodically with interest rate hikes.

[iii] Arguably, the US followed the same tactic in helping Ukraine incite Russia to invade in February 2022.

[iv] Between 1855 and 1859 pro- and anti-slavery forces fought a bloody civil war in the Kansas Territory. Slavery was abolished by the Territorial Legislature in 1860.