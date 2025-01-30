As we know, or should know, NATO was originally a post-WWII British creation. Britain even came out and said that the purpose of NATO with respect to Europe was to "keep America in, Russia out, and Germany down." That has been NATO's script for lo these many years.

But then there was Charles De Gaulle, president of France from 1958-1968, until he was forced to resign due to demonstrations sponsored by MI6 and the CIA in one of the first of many "color revolutions." De Gaulle saw the EU as extending "from Lisbon to the Urals." Alas, his vision was crushed by the viciousness of the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire.

After the fall of the Soviet Union, when he had become president of Russia, Putin asked Clinton if Russia could join NATO. Clinton said he would ask his "advisers" and came back saying "No."

A quarter of a century has now passed.

The Empire has been defeated due to the failed NATO proxy war in Ukraine and the unmasking of terrorist Israel. NATO is crumbling before our eyes, despite Starmer's 100-year deal with Zelensky to sponsor unending terrorism against Russia.

If Trump and his team have been listening to the likes of Col. Douglas Macgregor, they know all this.

Plus we now see Europe revolting--in Hungary, Slovakia, and now Germany and possibly even Britain. Musk; i.e., Trump, is facilitating it.

Is Trump finally ready to lower the boom on NATO, which he can do simply by reaching a reasonable accommodation with Putin? Half or more of Europe is hoping so.

We can hope too, can't we?

Richard C. Cook is co-founder and lead investigator for the American Geopolitical Institute. Mr. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in the book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an adviser to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023. Also see his Three Sages Substack at https://montanarcc.substack.com/publish/posts and his American Geopolitical Institute articles at https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/category/agi/.

“Every human enterprise must serve life, must seek to enrich existence on earth, lest man become enslaved where he seeks to establish his dominion!” Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943), translation by Posthumus Projects Amsterdam, 2014. Also download the Kober Press edition of The Book on the Living God here.