As noted in prior installments, “The Crime of 1873” was a law passed by the US Congress, possibly under the influence of British bankers, to banish silver coinage. Besides having the immediate effect of crashing the US money supply, resulting in dire hardship for everyone involved in the producing economy, this legislation symbolized the struggle over the control of money creation and circulation during the latter part of the 19th century.

The struggle was actually a war between the globalist banking elite that sought to control the world economy vs. everyone else who worked for a living, even including the managerial and ownership classes who brought about the Industrial Revolution. The globalist bankers won.

Meanwhile, with the Civil War ended, the westward migration of individuals and families across the Mississippi into the Great Plains and Rocky Mountains and all the way to the Pacific, became a flood. The migrants were from both the existing states of the US and the nations of Europe. Many Chinese also entered via California.

A leading stimulus for settlement was the Homestead Act of 1862, signed into law by President Abraham Lincoln, which granted 160 acres of public land to any U.S. citizen or intended citizen who agreed to live on and cultivate the land for a period of five years.

The problem was that much of the Western lands had been occupied for millennia by Native Americans. Added to them were the tribes that had been driven west across the Mississippi by whites during the assaults of the previous two-and-a-half centuries, such as the Cherokee “Trail of Tears.”

Despite the handful of whites who favored enlightened policies of Indian resettlement and financial aid, the project of dealing with the Indians was assigned to the US Army fresh from the carnage of the Civil War. The results were genocidal.

Part 3 of “The Crime of 1873” now continues with a narrative that focuses on the worst of the violence: the wars against the Sioux. Here we again encounter the famous Civil War hero, Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer.

Wars Against the Indians

With the Civil War ended, the US Army conducted a massive demobilization of the rank-and-file volunteers and conscripts, but an experienced officer corps remained. The Army now had two missions. The first was to occupy the South and maintain a few small military bases to keep the defeated rebels in line and protect freed blacks.

The second mission was to attain victory against the Indians under the leadership of General William Tecumseh Sherman, who became Commanding General of the US Army after Ulysses S. Grant was elected president in 1868. With the Civil War ended, the Army could now take up its unfinished business of destroying Indian life and culture west of the Mississippi and securing Indian lands for white settlement.

Many of the Indians fought back. General Philip H. Sheridan succeeded Sherman as Army commander in 1888. He said:

“We took away their country and their means of support, broke up their mode of living, their habits of life, introduced disease and decay among them, and it was for this and against this they made war. Could anyone expect less?”[i]

Despite this admission, Sheridan could yet declare, “The only good Indians I saw were dead.”

Congress declared in 1871 that “henceforth no Indian nation or tribe…shall be acknowledged or recognized as an independent nation, tribe, or power with whom the US may contract by treaty.” But the government continued to herd Indians onto reservations where they were considered legal wards of the government but not citizens of the US.

The Indians’ resistance took place throughout the West, from Texas to the Canadian border, through the Plains to the Rockies and beyond, and down the Pacific Coast from the old Oregon Country, across the Great Basin, and throughout California. The only region, other than the Flathead Reservation in western Montana, that was reasonably quiet was the Old Southwest in New Mexico and Arizona, with settled communities of Pueblos, Navajos, and Hopis.

The Sioux

The literature on the Sioux Indian resistance is vast, with the conflict not yet settled to this day. The Sioux continue to refuse the government’s offer of compensation for taking of the Black Hills of South Dakota with its vast gold deposits.

With the removal of most of the Cherokees from the Southeast to Indian Territory in what became Oklahoma and the conquest of the Comanches by the Texans, the post-Civil War focal point of US government attack against the Indians became the Sioux. The government’s intention was to provoke the Sioux into an all-out war that would clear them from the Great Plains once and for all.

The Sioux had been pushed westward from Minnesota and the Mississippi basin by tribes around the Great Lakes that were being displaced in turn by the pressure of white settlement in the Old Northwest, Kentucky, and Tennessee. The Sioux were a large language family of half-a-dozen distinct tribes, identifiable as a culture for at least three thousand years, one that had acquired guns and horses during the 18th century and settled in the vast area of the northern and central Great Plains.

There they created a complex culture with a rich ritual dimension that focused on the hunting of buffalo, or, technically, bison. Bison were a remnant of the neolithic megafauna that had filled the landscape of North America since the Ice Age. The bison roamed the Great Plains in the millions.

The Sioux were a warrior culture that practiced a nomadic lifestyle. While they had hunter-gatherer origins, they once had cultivated corn and had acquired a somewhat sedentary village life. But now they lived in villages that were quickly broken down and moved as they followed the buffalo herds, though they made more settled camps for the winter, particularly in the Black Hills of what is today South Dakota and Wyoming.

As the whites began to travel west on the Oregon Trail through Nebraska and Wyoming, and later on the Bozeman Trail that branched off toward Montana, settlers and miners passed through Sioux territory. The Army maintained a military stronghold at Fort Laramie near what is today Cheyenne, the capital of Wyoming. The 1851 Treaty of Fort Laramie acknowledged ownership rights for the Lakota Sioux in a large area centered on the Black Hills, with tribes of the Crows, Mandans, Arikaras, Assiniboines, and Hidatsas spread around the northern and western peripheries.

The wars of the US government against the Sioux have been characterized as “a clash of two expanding empires.”[ii] But the US had the benefit of a well-armed and mobile professional military force, backed by the resources of a populous and growing industrial culture. The Sioux were handicapped by the fact that they needed to defend their homes, since their women and children were constantly threatened with assault.

The Army increasingly engaged in what modern times would recognize as total war, with the fighting against the Sioux devolving into civilian massacres. Thus the Sioux wars anticipated future American combat against civilian populations around the world in places like the Philippines, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and elsewhere.

The peace achieved through the 1851 Treaty of Fort Laramie was short-lived. Settlers, miners, and fortune seekers would soon flood through the Sioux homeland. On August 17, 1854, a cow belonging to a Mormon traveling on the Oregon Trail strayed and was killed by a Sioux Indian named High Forehead. Two days later, 2nd Lieutenant John Lawrence Grattan of the U.S. 6th Infantry Regiment marched into a band of 4,800 Indians with twenty-nine men and a French interpreter and demanded that High Forehead be surrendered for punishment. A fight broke out, during which a soldier shot the chief, Conquering Bear, in the back. The Indians retaliated by killing Grattan and his entire detachment.

The Army then called in Colonel William S. Harney, who assembled a force of 600 men. On September 3, 1855, at what is called the Battle of Ash Hollow, Harney’s force killed eighty-six Sioux, half of them women and children, and took more women and children as hostages back to Ft. Laramie. The Army’s actions were based on the notion of “collective punishment,” later made infamous by the Nazis in World War II.

There were five phases of the Sioux wars: the Dakota War of 1862, the Colorado War from 1863 to July 1865, the Powder River War, Red Cloud’s War, and the Great Sioux War. It was during Red Cloud’s War that Lakota Sioux warrior Crazy Horse came to the fore as a leader of the Indian forces. On December 21, 1866, Crazy Horse and his force of over 1,000 warriors lured a party of soldiers out of Fort Phil Kearny on the Bozeman Trail commanded by Captain William J. Fetterman and wiped them out. Eighty-one soldiers were killed in what was known as the Fetterman Fight.

Despite the violence, whites continued to move through the vastness of the western Indian territories, including settlers heading for Oregon, California, and Utah, with the northern Rockies increasingly a target for gold, silver, and later, copper mining. [For example, a mining camp called “Last Chance Gulch” was founded in central Montana. It soon became the village of Helena, later the capital of the Montana Terriroty.] In 1874-1875, gold was discovered in the Black Hills, the most sacred land of the Sioux. By now, George Armstrong Custer had appeared on the scene.

Custer was a famous career Army officer who had commanded cavalry since the Civil War, where we earlier saw him in action at the Battle of Gettysburg. He had been named a brigadier-general when twenty-three years old, but with wartime breveting over, was now a lieutenant colonel subordinate to higher-ranked officers. He assumed command of the 7th Cavalry Regiment at Fort Riley, Kansas, in July 1866 and fought initially against the Cheyenne.

Custer was suspended briefly for leaving his post to visit his wife, but returned to frontier duty in 1868. On November 27, 1868, under orders from General Phil Sheridan, Custer led an attack on a Cheyenne village in Indian Territory at the Battle of Washita River, killing 103 warriors, several women and children, and taking fifty-three women and children prisoners.

At this battle, Custer charged with his entire mounted force into the village of campfires and teepees, killing anyone they encountered. Making war on Indian civilians and families was now part of the Army’s standard operating procedure. The Southern Cheyenne surrendered and were moved onto a reservation.

But fate had more in store for Custer. For his entire career, he had been a staunch Democrat. A member early-on of General George McClellan’s staff, he had supported McClellan’s 1864 candidacy for president against Lincoln and had political ambitions himself. He was told he might be a shoo-in as US senator from Michigan, but he had higher ambitions. After all, General Ulysses Grant had made it to the presidency and, with Grant being a Republican, Custer thought that Grant was no great shakes.

In 1873, Custer was transferred north to Dakota Territory to protect the workers on the Northern Pacific Railroad which had reached Fargo, North Dakota, in its cross-country trek. In 1874 Custer led his force into the Black Hills and personally made the announcement that gold had been discovered there. The newspapers ate it up, and Custer’s fame took another leap.

Even as the Sioux lurked in the vicinity, the Black Hills Gold Rush now began, with Custer’s name appearing prominently in the newspaper headlines. A major gold discovery was very big news, even spreading internationally. But soon Custer was back in Washington, DC, taking on President Grant’s Republican administration and the alleged corruption going on in high places.

