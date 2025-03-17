Serialization of selections from my book Our Country, Then and Now continues with the cooperation of my publisher, Clarity Press.

“The Crime of 1873” was a law passed by the US Congress to remove silver dollars from circulation. Besides having the immediate effect of crashing the US money supply, resulting in dire hardship for everyone involved in the producing economy, this misguided legislation symbolized the struggle over the control of money creation and circulation during the latter part of the 19th century.

The struggle was actually a war between the globalist banking elite that sought to control the world economy vs. everyone else who worked for a living, even including the managerial and ownership classes who brought about the Industrial Revolution.

A single word defined the battlefield: “Gold.”

By controlling and hoarding gold, the bankers could ensure that the loans they advanced to fuel growing industrial production would not be inflationary, meaning that borrowers could not repay with a depreciated currency. Within the US, prices actually fell during this period, despite the explosion of business activity. The big loser were workers who could barely rise above starvation, leading to strikes, riots, and the growth of left-wing socialistic ideologies.

Major political movements thus arose, including the Greenback Party, the “Free Silver” movement, the Socialist Party, and other reform efforts, leading up to the still-famous “Cross of Gold” speech by Democratic Party presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan at the 1896 convention in Chicago. By this time the gold supply was expanding due to its discovery in the Yukon and South Africa and more advanced techniques of extraction from ore. But the political struggle between the bankers and everyone else continued.

The bankers finally won the war through passage of the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, with the gold standard reigning supreme for decades to come. These monetary struggles form the background of the next series of excerpts from Our Country, Then and Now.

Our Country, Then and Now may be ordered directly from the publisher here.

How Close did Britain Come to Intervening in the Civil War?

The rulers of Britain, including the international bankers—the Rothschilds and others—tried to weaken or destroy the US by threatening to enter the war on the Confederate side. By this time the Rothschilds enjoyed a near-monopoly on British war finance and had a strong vested interest in supporting any military action by Britain, whether against the US or other nations.[i]

Several sequences of events indicated that Britain was eager for the US to break apart. One had to do with Russia. We have seen that the British had led a coalition that included France, Piedmont-Sardinia, and the Ottomans of Turkey in its defeat of Russia during the Crimean War. The war culminated in the fall of Russia’s Black Sea fortress at Sevastopol.

Britain had feared that the expansion of the Russian Empire would eventually overwhelm the declining Ottomans and allow the Russians to penetrate the British sphere of influence in the Middle East, including Egypt and Persia, and possibly to move south through Afghanistan to threaten British-controlled India. Britain called this the “Great Game.” Britain had also set its sights on future control of Palestine.

After the Crimean War, Czar Alexander II resolved to reform Russian society and modernize its armed forces. In 1861, he issued the Edict of Emancipation, freeing Russia’s serfs. On January 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued his own Emancipation Proclamation, the first step in freeing US slaves.

By 1864, Russia had recovered from the Crimean War and had built the third largest naval fleet in the world, after Britain and France. The Czar, like Lincoln, was also resisting takeover of his nation’s economy by the international bankers. On September 24, 1863, Russia’s fleet entered New York harbor, with other ships anchoring in San Francisco. Gideon Wells, Lincoln’s secretary of the navy, wrote:

“They arrived at the high tide of the Confederacy and the low tide of the North, causing England and France to hesitate long enough to turn the tide for the North.”[ii]

On March 30, 1867, soon after the Civil War ended, the US purchased Alaska from Russia for a price of $7.2 million. Russia recognized that Alaska was too remote for them to colonize, and they knew that selling Alaska to the US would keep it out of the hands of Britain. British seizure of Alaska, moving in from Canada, would have put the British Empire a few miles from Russia at the Bering Strait.

However, another indication of possible British intervention related to its view of the Lincoln government’s economic policies as a threat. As historian Anton Chaitkin writes:

“Henry C. Carey, creator of the nationalist economic platform of Lincoln’s Republican Party, wrote, just before the 1860 election, that the British Empire waged continual political and economic ‘warfare…for discouraging the growth of manufactures in other countries…for compelling the people of other lands to confine themselves to agriculture…for producing pauperism.’”[iii]

The threat of French intervention in the Civil War came in 1861, when France, under Emperor Napoleon III, with help from Spain and Britain, invaded Mexico and established Maximilian von Hapsburg-Lothringen on an imperial throne. Maximilian was the younger brother of Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph I and commander of the Austrian navy.

Mexico had been reeling since its defeat by the US in the Mexican War, with its insolvent government facing a constant need to borrow money. There were business opportunities in mercury, coal, and iron that made the country attractive to the Rothschilds and other investors. But to collect payment on these loans and investments, Mexico’s creditors saw the strong hand of raw European power as necessary.

Maximilian lasted only through the end of the Civil War, when President Andrew Johnson invoked the Monroe Doctrine to aid Mexico’s republican opposition and to threaten US invasion. Napoleon III withdrew French troops from Mexico, and after a brief period of armed combat between imperial and republican forces, Maximilian was defeated, captured, court-marshalled, and shot. A republican government of Mexico returned to power, and the US was satisfied that the European powers had been driven out.

A Manufacturing Powerhouse

If Britain expected that the US would be fatally weakened by the Civil War, it was sorely disappointed. The US emerged as an economic powerhouse, enjoying the massive and growing productive capabilities of its farms, mines, and factories.

Vast areas of the continental US in the Midwest and West were opened for development. Until now, the chief forms of energy had come from humans and horses, along with wind and water power. But productivity was on the cusp of explosive growth due to the harnessing of power from petroleum. By the 1880s, commercial distribution of electricity would also commence, mainly from hydroelectric facilities.

All that would be lacking was a fair and coherent system of finance that was supported or at least tolerated by all involved parties, including workers, farmers, families, employers, academics, foreign travelers, bankers, investors, politicians, and government officials. Unfortunately, US manufacturing, with its railroad infrastructure, would be taken over by financiers like J.P. Morgan, in league with the Rothschilds and other European bankers. To date, the US has failed to achieve a balanced and fair system of national finance. We shall examine the outlines of such a possible system later.

More Immigration

The period from the end of the Civil War to the close of the 19th century saw a tremendous increase in immigration from Europe. Many came from northern and western Europe, including eight million from Great Britain, Ireland, Germany, and Scandinavia. Immigrants had also begun arriving from southern and eastern Europe, particularly Italy and Poland, with a little over three million. Between 1880 and 1924, 2.5 million Ashkenazi Jews arrived from Poland, Russia and Ukraine, Romania, and Austria-Hungary. About 5.6 million Jews now live in the US, with roughly half as many living in Israel. As many as 4.5 million Irish arrived between 1820 and 1930. Today about thirty million Americans have some Irish heritage, four times as many people as live in Ireland itself.

American authorities welcomed the immigrants as a source of cheap labor. About 820,000 also moved south from Canada. This included the family of my maternal grandfather, Carlton William Peilow, whose family moved from Canada to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. From there, family members moved west to Montana.

Some 244,000 immigrants also arrived from Asia, mainly Chinese, many working on building the railroads in the West. The main center of Chinese life in the West was San Francisco’s Chinatown.

Millions moved west to take advantage of the Homestead Act of 1862, which offered land in the western territories to settlers who would live on and farm it. The law provided 160 acres of land to any citizen who was the head of a household and over 21 years of age. The only conditions were that the settler had to live on the land for five years, build a dwelling, and make improvements.

Next: “A Financial Battleground Emerges”

[i] Ferguson, The House of Rothschild, p.79.

[ii] H. Donald Winkler, Lincoln and Booth: More Light on the Conspiracy, Cumberland House Publishing, 2003, p.143.

[iii] Anton Chaitkin, “Why the British Kill American Presidents,” Executive Intelligence Review, December 12, 2008, p.28.