By Claudio Resta

Three Sages Editor’s Comment: My question is why isn’t this worldwide genocidal event that poisoned billions of people and is far from over not the most important topic for every news outlet, every political discussion, and even every household gathering? What is going on here? Of course we know that the military and intelligence agencies are not the decision makers. Didn’t Henry Kissinger say: “Military men are just dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns in foreign policy”? And aren’t the “intelligence” agencies in the same category? So who is pulling the strings? The unmasking of USAID obviously gives us some clues. But there’s much, much more, as we all know. RCC

Reprinted from VT Foreign Policy, February 8, 2025: https://vtforeignpolicy.com/2025/02/the-covid-dossier/

And see this:

Mario Nawfal⁦‪@MarioNawfal‬⁩

🚨EX-USAID CHIEF SAMANTHA POWER’S NET WORTH SKYROCKETS—FROM $6.7M TO $30M ON A $180K SALARY



Samantha Power, Biden’s ex-USAID chief, saw her wealth explode while earning just $180K per year.



Where did the extra $23.3M come from? And all of this in just 3 years! USAID oversees pic.x.com/bAOfC2FDub 2/9/25, 08:32