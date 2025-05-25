Re-posted from the Unz Review. Fair Use claimed.

Richard C. Cook comments: One of the recurring themes under discussion by Three Sages is the takeover of the United States of America by the British Empire taking place during the early 20th century, leading to the British-finagled passage of the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 and the suckering of the US into the British project of annihilating Germany in World Wars I and II. But what IS the “British Empire” really? Is it the power center lying in the 1-square mile City of London with its own government and prerogatives? These questions were examined in the following article by Larry Romanoff that appeared in the Unz Review in 2022. Disclaimer: Three Sages cannot vouch for any of the statements made in the article and takes no responsibility for their veracity or implications. We are posting this solely for any intrinsic interest our readers may find therein.

The City of London by Larry Romanoff

You may be surprised to learn that the city of London and the City of London are two very different things, related to each other mostly by historical accident and geographical proximity, and co-existing today in a rather complicated power system in which the City of London appears gloriously victorious.

First, the City of London, a small area of about one square mile in size, was established as a haven by the Khazar “Jews” during their extermination from Khazaria nearly 1,000 years ago, and was named ‘London’ at the time. And yes, I know the Romans had been there first. The city of London, with the Bridge and Harrods, and the fish and chips and the people driving on the wrong side of the road, was established much later, adopted the same name, and gradually expanded with population until it completely surrounded the Jewish enclave of the City of London. You can see the positions and relative sizes from the map. When you read about “The Lord Mayor of London”, you are not reading about the chief executive of the city, but about the chief executive of the City. The City of London Corporation, with its square mile directly in the center of London, obviously owns some very expensive real estate, this in addition to a great deal of other property also in the city center, but this amounts to only perhaps $10 billion in total and, as we will see, is trivial.

The City of London is effectively an independent city-state existing inside greater London. However, its nature is unique and complicated. It is not so neat and tidy as is the Vatican for example, which is clearly a separate sovereign entity nestled within the city of Rome. Still, the City of London has its own government and police force, makes its own laws and levies its own taxes. It has its own flag, crest, and ceremonial armed forces. I have seen one reference stating that the City also has its own port. I could not find an independent confirmation of this, but it would fit the pattern and the City does have some responsibilities for London ports, so this is plausible. If true, it would be stunning because that would mean that the City could bring in products of any kind including currency, precious metals, cocaine, and also people, without the permission or even knowledge of UK customs and immigration or the UK government.

Read the entire article on The City of London here.