The CIA’s Goal is to Create a “Depleted Population of Compliant Zombies”
Review of "Our Country, Then and Now" by Jeremy Kuzmarov
RCC: Many thanks to Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of Covert Action Magazine, for this review of my book.
The CIA’s Goal is to Create a “Depleted Population of Compliant Zombies” So a Narrow Capitalist Elite Can Rob and Exploit, According to former Carter White House Official and NASA Whistleblower
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Stefan - Mayer Amschel Rothschild - "Give me control of a nation's money and I care not who makes the laws."
Some content is the book review is new to me. The review itself is excellent, so I am sure your book will be an educational experience. Thanks for posting this.