For the past several months, I have been reading 5-600-page biographies of the American Founders, including Washington, Franklin, John Adams and his son John Quincy Adams, Hamilton, Jefferson, Madison, and Monroe.

One of my objectives was to address the question, “Was the United States of America intended to be founded as a Christian nation?” My conclusion is that, “Yes, it was,” though from the beginning the most glaring contradiction was the existence—and persistence—of black slavery. In fact, as early as the 1790s, observant people were predicting the civil war that eventually took place.

Thus the first principle of the Declaration of Independence—that “All men are created equal”—raised questions, even among the Signers, of what about slaves, women, and Indians? Where did they fit in? Especially black slaves?

We must admit that even today, 249 years later, that question has not been answered. And what if we ask the question about the human beings around the globe whom we Americans have persecuted, enslaved, and annihilated through our endless wars ever since then, including those dying today through the use of US money and weapons in Ukraine, Gaza, Iran, Somalia, Yemen, and other places ad nauseum?

The fact that the Founders intended the Declaration to be a Christian statement has been affirmed by our favorite Christian Protestant pastor, Rev. Chuck Baldwin, who stated in an article also posted on Three Sages that “Contrary to its modern detractors, the Declaration of Independence is one of the most Christian documents in human history.””

As one piece of evidence, Rev. Baldwin cited the following: “On July 4, 1837, John Quincy Adams said these words about Independence Day:”

Why is it that, next to the birthday of the Savior of the world, your most joyous and most venerated festival returns on this day [Independence Day]? . . . Is it not that, in the chain of human events, the birthday of the nation is indissolubly linked with the birthday of the Savior? That it forms a leading event in the progress of the Gospel dispensation? Is it not that the Declaration of Independence first organized the social compact on the foundation of the Redeemer’s mission upon earth? That it laid the cornerstone of human government upon the first precepts of Christianity, and gave to the world the first irrevocable pledge of the fulfillment of the prophecies, announced directly from Heaven at the birth of the Savior and predicted by the greatest of the Hebrew prophets six hundred years before?

Rev. Baldwin continued: “Adams was exactly right. The United States of America is the only nation in human history established by (mostly) Christian people upon 2,000 years of Christian thought and God’s Natural Laws and dedicated to the purpose of religious and personal liberty and equal justice under the law.”

The same sentiments were recently expressed by Rod D. Martin in the Rod Martin Report, reposted here:

The Christian Worldview of “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness”: Contrary to its modern detractors, the Declaration of Independence is one of the most Christian documents in human history.

Our question here at Three Sages is, “When are Christians going to start living up to the promise of the Declaration of Independence at home and abroad?” By “living up to it,” we do not mean the criminality of those Evangelicals who mindlessly support the ongoing Israel-perpetrated genocides throughout the Middle East.

Yet we also believe that we are indeed living in the “End Times,” though not as these murderous Evangelicals imagine in their delusions about the “rapture.”

Rather we now appear to be in the turning of what German spiritual master Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943) calls the end of a world-cycle to be followed by the start of another.

The world we are now inhabiting must indeed “end” if it is controlled, as it seems to be, by a gang of globalist criminals engaged in genocide against the entire human race via such weaponry as the COVID “plandemic,” climate modification, worldwide asymmetric warfare, the takeover of human consciousness by weaponized AI, exponentially-accumulating debt, etc.

Bô Yin Râ has written of an entirely new generation of spiritual human beings impatient to be born so that the world may be transformed into its age-old promise of peace, love, and harmony. But this obviously cannot happen until the existing debris of crime and karma is cleared away.

Perhaps we can offer the opinion that one way this can happen is simply for the benign spiritual powers that watch over humanity to pull the plug on the world’s computer systems which the elite have constructed to control us all from conception to cremation.

Did the recent total blackout in Spain and Portugal provide a glimpse of what might happen? Are the gigantic new data centers being built with money printed out of thin air to supply massive amounts of electrical power to AI systems a sign of progress? Or are they a Tower of Babel, conceived in the minds of would-be Fausts and run by armies of Frankenstein monsters?

We shall see. In the meantime, our advice to those reading this is to help yourselves and others to prepare.

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in the book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an adviser to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023. He has recently been named a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

