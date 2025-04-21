RCC: As the world crisis deepens, more commentators are exposing the central role of Great Britain in the outbreak of violence around the world. Indeed, one of the most profound illusions of our time is that the British Empire dissolved after World War II, has taken a back seat to American aggression (the British “poodle”), or even no longer exists.

In fact, Britain has taken a central role in fomenting NATO’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, in Israel’s genocides in the Middle East, in fostering the COVID “plandemic,” in anti-Trump “lawfare” in the U.S., and in unrest elsewhere around the world.

This happens because the British elite serve as the “tip of the spear” for the 500 year-old movement toward world conquest emanating from the globalist financial elite headquartered in the square-mile bankers’ fortress in the City of London. This is also the center of worldwide money-laundering carried out through currency exchanges and offshore banking refuges that straddle the globe.

The influence of the globalist financial elite constitutes in fact the “moneychangers in the Temple” of world civilization.

Part of the mission of Three Sages in the months ahead will be to convey information about how Britain serves night and day as a home base for big global finance to ensure that such strife continues to interfere with efforts to secure the peace in the world today that we so urgently need.

Following is an initial selection of articles:

“Every human enterprise must serve life, must seek to enrich existence on earth, lest man become enslaved where he seeks to establish his dominion!” Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943), translation by Posthumus Projects Amsterdam, 2014. Also download the Kober Press edition of The Book on the Living God here.