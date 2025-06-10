Richard C. Cook Comments: We are re-posting this article from March 3, 2025, because there can be no doubt that the start of the “immigration riots” in Los Angeles is the spear head of a longstanding British imperial plan to destroy the US as forecast in our earlier article. We suggest that as the riots unfold in the days and weeks ahead, our readers ask themselves, “Who is paying for all this and why.”

What is happening today between Europe and the US under the Donald J. Trump administration is becoming crystal clear.

First of all, “Europe” is under the control of Great Britain, as last weekend’s meeting called by British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer showed, where Starmer and his European counterparts, along with King Charles III, convened to welcome back Ukrainian faux-president Zelensky from the latter’s disastrous Oval Office smackdown by Trump.

But make no mistake. This is the Great Britain run by the globalist financial elite headquartered in the City of London, not the Britain occupied by an increasingly destitute population afflicted by soaring energy costs and long-term disability rates caused by what many fear is an epidemic of Long Covid resulting from the mRNA “jab.” See this.

We are actually seeing the “undead” British Empire at work.

The globalist financial elite that rules the Empire is most recognizable today through the Rothschilds, as it has been for the last two centuries. The Rothschilds themselves are the tip of an older and more pervasive European hierarchy that has been termed the “Black Nobility.” Think in terms of the Club of Rome, WEF, Bilderberg, etc. But the City of London remains the nerve center.

There is a direct wire between London and the EU in Brussels and most of the capitals of the EU nations, as well as Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. This wire passes through NATO, originally a British creation, also headquartered in Brussels, and all the major European banks topped by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basel, Switzerland.

Despite BREXIT, it’s no mistake that English remains the EU’s official language. Even in the English-speaking EU nations of Ireland and Malta, English is a colonialist tongue. It’s “the Master’s Voice.”

Until the demise of the Biden administration, the wire reached unimpeded across the Atlantic to New York and Washington, as well as to Ottawa. Staffing the nodes of the wire are the millions of operatives of the Deep State and its Mainstream Media throughout the Western world and around the globe.

What it all adds up to is the mailed fist of the British Empire, enforced until recently by American military might, in what could be its terminal iteration. Usually the Empire keeps itself hidden in the shadows. Now it is showing its claws and fangs.

Britain was able to sucker the U.S. into World War I and World War II in its vendetta to destroy Germany. I describe how this was done in my book Our Country, Then and Now. See especially the chapters on “Rule Britannia” and “The Money Trust.” I explain the successful plan concocted by Cecil Rhodes and Nathaniel Rothschild to “recover America for the British Empire.” Also see two classic books: Guido Giacomo Preparata’s How Great Britain and America Created the Third Reich and Destroyed Europe and Patrick Buchanan’s Churchill, Hitler, and "The Unnecessary War": How Britain Lost Its Empire and the West Lost the World.

After World War II, the designated enemy of the British Empire became the Soviet Union. It was Churchill who invented the term “Iron Curtain.” Accordingly, the British now proceeded to sucker the US into launching the Cold War via the Truman Doctrine and creation of the National Security State, with the NSA itself primarily a British listening post on American soil. As stated above, NATO was in fact a British brainchild.

Today, the “adversary” is Russia, the successor to the Soviet Union, with the British Empire helping to instigate and now stoke the fires of the West’s proxy war in Ukraine. The objective here is to sucker the US into World War III against Russia, where the British Empire and the globalist elite would be left as the only force standing. The “last” war, if needed, will be Great Britain and its European and Asian lackeys against a cowed China. By now, the exhausted US will be on the path to collapse and destruction. Please take it seriously when I tell you that this has been the plan all along. See this.

The enslavement of the US to this program has been going along well under every successive president in the latter part of the 20th and the early 21st centuries—until Donald J. Trump came along. A key, obviously, was the assassination of JFK in 1963.

Having gotten rid of Trump in 2020, as they thought, and having installed the hapless puppet Joe Biden in his stead, the globalists were sure they had it made, even as they finagled a global depopulation attack via COVID, directed largely by NATO.

But Trump and the American people have now fought back, despite Trump’s first-term mistakes, bringing on today’s confrontation only a month into his second go-round.

Trump is now breaking with Britain and the EU over Ukraine by moving to embrace America’s historic alignment with Russia that goes back as far as the American Civil War. In 1867, Russia sold Alaska to the US to keep it out of the hands of Britain and to lay the groundwork for future rail links between Siberia and the US mainland. Russia and the US were allies in both British-instigated 20th century world wars.

Now the British Empire has panicked over the recent blow-up in the Oval Office between “clown-puppet” Zelensky and Trump/Vance/Rubio, et. al. Meanwhile, the Empire, using MI6, has helped to instigate Israel’s genocidal attacks in Gaza and elsewhere with possible war with Iran as a way to tie Trump’s hands while their filthy project in Ukraine moves ahead.

Trump is backed by a force of patriots that reaches deeply into the American past. I explain this heritage in my recent Global Research eBook. See this. This force has been working assiduously over the past four years to hit the ground running once Trump was reelected last November.

Trump’s forces are taking the US back to a point in history before the county was definitively captured by the British Empire through the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, a law literally written by European financial elites and the US Money Trust, followed by US entrance into World War I. This is why Trump speaks so highly of former President William McKinley, the last great Republican nationalist president until he was assassinated by a British-linked operative in 1901. Again, the story is told in my book Our Country, Then and Now.

What Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance and other key figures are creating has been called “Fortress America.” This vision is based on the true principles of the Monroe Doctrine of 1823. Not only did the Monroe Doctrine prohibit new colonization of the Americas by European powers, it also made the long-forgotten pledge that the US would stay out of Europe’s internal affairs. See this.

The vision includes Canada and Greenland, as Trump has indicated, again arousing panic.

Note that Canada is not a sovereign nation. According to the official government of Canada website, www.canada.ca:

In today's constitutional monarchy, His Majesty King Charles III is King of Canada and Canada's Head of State. He is the personal embodiment of the Crown in Canada. In Canada’s system of government, the power to govern is vested in the Crown but is entrusted to the government to exercise on behalf and in the interest of the people. The Crown reminds the government of the day that the source of the power to govern rests elsewhere and that it is only given to them for a limited duration.

In the case of Greenland, of course, the island is a colony of Denmark, whose head of state is King Frederik X.

Thus it’s possible to view Trump’s mention of Canada and Greenland as an invitation to independence rather than aggression.

We can now expect the British Empire to launch a full-blown attack on the US under Trump with the hopes that it can engineer a return of the US to compliant Democratic Party governance starting with the 2026 mid-terms, leading to the 2028 presidential election. This attack will be closely coordinated with Democratic Party politicians with the same objectives.

The amount of money behind these attacks is incalculable. Many US politicians have already been bought or scared off. The corruption is facilitated by the fact that the largest foreign holder of US securities is Great Britain at $6.3 trillion, followed by the British money-laundering node on the Cayman Islands at $5.5 trillion. See this. British ownership of both private and public US securities, combined with the export of US industry under globalist financial policies, have left America a hollow shell threatened with default.

The globalists know that restoration of US economic prowess and adoption by the US of an independent foreign policy would threaten and perhaps destroy their entire program of world dominance. This is what is at stake.

In the meantime, nothing is off the table, possibly including more assassination attempts, along with every other dirty trick to blacken and discredit the Trump administration as well as Putin and Russia. This will include more mayhem in the Middle East, because Israel too is an outpost of the British Empire. This was shown by the alignment of Britain and Israel in the 1956 Suez crisis and has not changed since then.

And with the Federal Reserve itself a creature of the globalist financial elite, we can be certain that they are planning to crash the US economy again as they did in 1979, when they wanted to get rid of Jimmy Carter to make way for the Neocon takeover under Ronald Reagan.

The Federal Reserve’s plan can be thwarted by adopting an indigenous currency as Lincoln did with the Greenbacks and Kennedy planned to do with silver certificates. The Fed itself must be nationalized as it would be by passage of the NEED Act of 2011. See this.

Every American patriot must now rally in support of the Trump government and work to keep the New American Revolution on-track and focused. In particular, we must endure and ignore the barrage of anti-Trump and anti-Russian propaganda emanating from both the UK and US Mainstream Media which are actually branches of the Deep State. The Three Sages Substack is currently posting a series of articles that succinctly explains how this propaganda functions. See this.

The final attempt of the British Empire to destroy America and its freedoms is underway. It must not succeed.

