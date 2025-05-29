Richard C. Cook, Editor, Three Sages: For the past year, Three Sages has included in its publishing agenda articles about German spiritual master Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943), along with excerpts from his works. This included a series of articles on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ that we recently published during Holy Week, leading up to Easter Sunday. We have had a strong and positive reception among English-speaking readers from the US, Europe, and elsewhere in the world, so have been encouraged to continue.

Over the next few weeks, we plan to publish the complete text of one of Bô Yin Râ’s major books; namely “The Book on the Beyond,” the subject of which is the human afterlife. We have selected this book among Bô Yin Râ’s entire body of work because of the intense interest shown by people today who are faced with both calamities and opportunities that challenge us to ponder the fundamental meaning of human existence.

This challenge can be better approached once we admit that:

a) We don’t really know where we came from before entering life on earth through birth into a human body;

b) We don’t really know where, if anywhere, we will be transported or what the nature of our ongoing experience will be like, when death inevitably completes this sojourn on earth;

c) we lack exact knowledge of why we are here or the ends to which we should devote our time and energy during our lifetime; and

d) we are uncertain as to whom, to which, or to what we should turn for guidance, despite the clamor among multitudes of claimants to playing such a role in our lives. Without such guidance, we also run the risk of succumbing to those heinous ideologies which claim that human beings are merely “thinking animals,” without an immortal spirit.

We now suggest to our readers to read and study the following selection from Bô Yin Râ’s writings and see if such an effort offers help. To better understand who Bô Yin Râ was and why his teachings are of critical value to humanity in these uncertain days, please read the Three Sages article published last September and re-posted here: Review of Bô Yin Râ's "The Book on Life Beyond".

Also please take note that Bô Yin Râ’s teachings are viewed by experienced readers as applicable to all religious traditions.

Note: Another excellent translation entitled The Book On Life Beyond is published by The Kober Press. But while reading any translation, readers should also be advised of Bô Yin Râ’s advice to study his works in the original German. Accordingly, any translation must be viewed as transitional, with a second edition of the translation contained herein now being planned by Books to Light.

When reading and studying Bô Yin Râ, it is well to bear in mind this liberating thought:

“If it were not a millennia-old superstition which believed that spiritual reality had to be discovered through the mechanism of proper logical thought, the reality to which I give witness here would have been discovered a long time ago and removed from all doubt!”

The Book on the Beyond—Part 6

Third book of the Hortus Conclusus: the standard-translation© of the Hortus Conclusus (The Enclosed Garden), encompassing the spiritual teachings in thirty-two books by Bô Yin Râ. (Bô Yin Râ is the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943.) All rights, copyrights included, reserved by Posthumus Projects Amsterdam, 2014. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam is responsible for this standard-translation©. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam has provided general permission for reprinting and transmission of its publications with attribution.

Contents:

Introduction

The Skill of Dying

On the Temple of Eternity and the World of the Spirit

The One Reality

What Is To Be Done?

On the Temple of Eternity and the World of the Spirit

We who share this physical life with you here on earth and yet at the same time come to bring you tidings from the spirit, – we truly live in a different world from you, although our feet are planted firmly on this earth.

It may seem to you that we are far removed from you; yet no one could be nearer to you than we are.

It is true we do not live just in your world, but also in the eternal world of pure, essential spirit. But your world is also permeated by the eternal world of the spirit, – like a sponge growing in the sea is permeated by the water of that sea…

To be sure, you cannot comprehend with earthly senses the pure essential spirit world in which we spiritually live.

You must first be capable of spiritual perception, if you would experience the spiritual!

And even then you will have to have surmounted all the lower spiritual worlds before reaching the inner realm; this is the provenance of the tidings which reach you here…

Many among you seek us; they think they could immediately be spiritually united with us if they could only find our human dwellings on earth… Yet even if they really find us there, they would not be any the ‘nearer’ to us. –

They see only our physical bodies, hear our earthly voices, and at best perceive only the extremities of our outward life on earth.

But they could never enter our ‘temple’, for it lies in the spiritual dimension of the causal world and not, for example, ‘on the slopes of the Himalayas’.

In the hidden wilderness of the highest mountains on earth have always lived since time immemorial some of our brothers from every generation: – men who have surpassed all possible nobility on earth and now remain in complete seclusion in order to keep clear of obstructions the path which must remain accessible to the rest of us, working here in the life of the world if we are to carry out the task assigned to us…

For thousands of years we have been building our spiritual temple; we always go on building, without ever completing it.

Every century allows us to add new chapels and altars, columns and buttresses, – in accordance with the spiritually determined rhythm and its preordained, wise design, sunk in the temple’s foundations.

All your temples and altars on earth are but reflections of this temple, constructed by the spirit.

With more or less clarity, – more or less distortion, – all its earthly reflections display what the ancient architects felt intuitively; and if they were true artists they had, as a result of sublime intuition, a vision of the proportionality and grace of our sacred temple of eternity. –

Yet this temple is not merely a work of thought, nor am I speaking here only in a symbolic way!

Rather it exists as an edifice of spiritual substance which is always perceptible to the spiritual senses; it is also recognized by spiritually perceptive beings as a structure which is just as solid as the temples of this earth are to you, along with the cathedrals which tower in the skies…

In the spiritual world everything is experienced as ‘tangible’ and ‘real’ in the same way as in your world of physical senses. You are subject to a great error in thinking that you would only find vague dreamlike shapes here! –

We are not talking here about visions, hallucinations, or any other kind of self-created imaginings, nor of the images from the bulk of experiences, appearing from subconscious regions! –

Those things perceived by the spiritual senses are to the same degree ‘objectively’ present as those things which the body’s physical senses can perceive. For this reason what is perceived by the spiritual senses even at the highest levels of spiritual self-manifestation, completely corresponds ‘objectively’ with the forms within the physical world of perception, albeit modified by the spirit.

In the spiritual world too, there are ‘lands and seas’, deep gorges and high mountains, summits covered in eternal snow, and extensive, quiet valleys full of charm and peacefulness…

Let those to whom this seems ‘far too earthly’ be clear that their physical-sensory perceptions here on earth also only arise from certain impressions produced by external means. Let them also consider that only physical-sensory perceptible effects of certain energies come into question here, so that all the descriptions we give to things, strictly speaking, are always fixed only on certain complexes of individual impressions which are perceived according to stereotypes. – Thus the eye has the impression of white; the hand feels the cold and a certain consistency in the mass it touches; the ear receives the impression of a crunching sound as soon as the same mass is set foot on, where upon we describe the complex of these perceptions (to which we could add others, such as, for example, the observation that the mass will easily melt or the crystalline form of the individual ‘flakes’) as ‘snow’.

Required to bring about the physical observation of this complex of impressions are certain physical stimuli. However, the same complex of impressions can only be perceived by spiritual senses, if spiritual energies unite with the aforementioned stimuli. – –

‘Space and time’ and ‘cause and effect’ also exist in the spiritual dimension of the causal world, though we have an essentially different relationship to all these phenomena than we are accustomed to on earth and in the life of the physical senses. –

Everything experienced in the spiritual world has the same reality as the things of the world perceptible to physical senses, but can only enter consciousness spiritually.

Things which are perceived in this way are in no sense spatially removed from the physical world, but they are no longer subject to the laws which take effect in the physical world of appearances. –

Active will causes to grow in the spiritual realm all those things which are of use to us in our spiritual bodies; the same will causes the ripened fruit to be harvested without effort.

No animals are known in the realm of the spiritual world we speak of here, although the specific forms of animal appearance are in no way missing.

Yet everything that is ‘of the animal’ in earthly man has lost its hold over us, just as have all hostile things confronting us on earth in the appearance of the animal.

Things revealed to us in the spiritual realm in forms corresponding to the animals on earth in supreme beauty have not the slightest relationship to animal’s nature as shown to us on earth in animal forms…

On earth man may enjoy the flesh of animals to nourish himself or avoid it, – but here, within the experience of the spiritual senses, there is no other ‘food’ than the spiritual equivalents of the fruits of earthly plants, and of the earthly forms of wine and bread.

(It hardly seems necessary to mention that we speak here of ‘bread’ which was not baked, and of ‘wine’ which certainly does not ‘intoxicate’…)

But ‘food’ and ‘drink’ is in the spiritual dimension of the causal world also the spiritual-sensory form renewing energy, as in the same way, there is a state of refreshment in spiritual experience which can be compared with the sound sleep of the weary on earth.

As ‘food’ and ‘drink’ in the spiritual realm are products of willpower, their effect is merely the transformation of the same power into elements of the spiritual body; there is for the spiritual body therefore, no disposal of waste as in the animal condition on earth.

All this may appear to many of you, as far too ‘sense-oriented’, far too similar to life on earth to meet with your ready understanding.

In this you forget that all events on earth which can be comprehended by the senses are always ‘symbolic’ of a process which is incomprehensible to the senses. –

All life in the physical and sensory, as in the spiritual cosmos expresses itself as movement.

All movement, however, produces form.

Since all life is always the same one life, so also all form is the corresponding symbol of the same movement in all regions of perception in the universe. –

Nowhere does there exist a realm of the spirit of the sort you have dreamt up and been taught for millennia to dream up: – as a realm without forms, without symbols; – that is unless you were to content yourself with the hollow fantasy worlds which some minds regard as ‘reality’.

The ‘formless sea of unformed Godhead’ of which the mystics speak transcends all existence; once lost in this sea you would never find yourselves again.

You proceeded from it to become the form and expression of your will; but that which once handed you over to become an individual form would eternally be forced to reject each one of you and hurl you again into the universe, in case one among you could return to the limitless primeval waters. – –

Far removed from these primeval waters are those wretched dreamers who in their subconscious found hidden the patrimony of experience belonging to their remotest ancestors whose inability to individual self-experience they endured anew as supposed ‘experience of the Godhead’…

The innermost light-world of spiritual perception whence we bring you tidings is indeed as far as its form is concerned, the work of all those who can experience this spiritual world; nevertheless, every individual remains the creator of his own experience.

Within the communality of the effect of the will, every individual will strives for the same formation.

Yet the individual will creates for itself its own experience within our communality; this experience in turn does not disturb any other individual will, since it could not be experienced by any other individual will unless through mutual penetration.

But if now the whole spiritual world formation is experienced as the ‘real’ world in the same way as the world of physical and sensory perception, none of those resistances which limit and restrict the will on earth are met by our will within the spiritual world.

If we will something to be, our will is sufficient to bring it into being…

It will come into being – according to the power of our will, sooner or later – but it will come into being in the way we will it.

In the spiritual world the creative powers of the will alone bring into being what is willed; on the other hand, what has hitherto been willed disappears without trace as soon as the will negates it, so that, in truth, the power of the will borders on the idea of ‘omnipotence’…

The Book on the Beyond--Part 1

The Book on the Beyond--Part 2

The Book on the Beyond--Part 3

The Book on the Beyond--Part 4

The Book on the Beyond--Part 5