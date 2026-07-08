Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
4d

Yes, certainly. Questions are fine. If you order the book be sure to request the Three Sages discount.

Reply
Share
Theworldidreamof's avatar
Theworldidreamof
4d

Thank you for putting this up Richard. I have decided to take up your suggestion to study him in earnest!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Richard C. Cook and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard C · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture