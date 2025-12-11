Greek economist and political leader Yanis Varoufakis is one of the most brilliant commentators on world geopolitics living today. You can read a short bio on Wikipedia HERE.

In this concise 21-minute video Varoufakis projects the coming takeover of Odessa by the Russian military not only as the end of the West’s insane project against Russia but also the end of Ukraine as a functioning sovereign state.

He singles out the Biden administration as the main culprit in walking into the trap that spells the end of the Empire.

THE FALL OF ODESSA: The End of Ukraine and the Death of US Hegemony

