Franz Liszt (1811-1886) was a Hungarian composer, pianist, conductor and teacher of music during what came to be called the Romantic period. With a diverse body of work spanning more than six decades, he is considered to be one of the most prolific and influential composers of his era, and his piano works continue to be widely performed and recorded.

Following is a 51-minute selection of some of Liszt’s most familiar melodies from YouTube. Of course you will have to be ready to hit the “skip” button when ads pop up.

My wife and I have been listening to these selections in the morning during our quiet time that includes a snack and coffee followed by readings, prayer, and meditation.

Over many years, I have come to consider the 19th century the height of Western civilization. This was especially the case in central and eastern Europe, especially in countries like Austria, Hungary, Germany, Poland, and Russia. This civilization was destroyed by the wars of the 20th century instigated largely by the British Empire and their globalist bankers and prosecuted by them and their American henchmen.

Despite this, the art and culture of that era remain for us to enjoy—sacred space where we may yet find refuge.

Enjoy.

The Best of Liszt