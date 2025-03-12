Franz Liszt (1811-1886) was a Hungarian composer, pianist, conductor and teacher of music during what came to be called the Romantic period. With a diverse body of work spanning more than six decades, he is considered to be one of the most prolific and influential composers of his era, and his piano works continue to be widely performed and recorded.
Following is a 51-minute selection of some of Liszt’s most familiar melodies from YouTube. Of course you will have to be ready to hit the “skip” button when ads pop up.
My wife and I have been listening to these selections in the morning during our quiet time that includes a snack and coffee followed by readings, prayer, and meditation.
Over many years, I have come to consider the 19th century the height of Western civilization. This was especially the case in central and eastern Europe, especially in countries like Austria, Hungary, Germany, Poland, and Russia. This civilization was destroyed by the wars of the 20th century instigated largely by the British Empire and their globalist bankers and prosecuted by them and their American henchmen.
Despite this, the art and culture of that era remain for us to enjoy—sacred space where we may yet find refuge.
Enjoy.
Liszt's orchestral work is grossly underrated.
So, Liszt is attending the first performance of Tristan with his son-in-law, Richard Wagner. The orchestra plays the now famous Tristan chords.
Wagner turns to Liszt: "Your chords, Papa."
Liszt: "Ah, now they will be heard."
Maybe apocryphal, but a good story nevertheless.
Richard, I truly appreciated your Best of Liszt today. After listening to about a third of the pieces, I paused to find information about Liszt.
I also came across a video of Victor Borge playing the Hungarian Rhapsody No.2, sharing the keyboard of his Bösendorfer with another pianist. Hilarious!
With the listening enjoyment from you and from Mr. Borge, I also found the description of morning respite with your wife most pleasant.
We listen to classical music in our home~I highly recommend it to all, as it calms, soothes, and refreshes the soul.