St. Paul’s First Letter to Timothy 2:1-8

Beloved:

First of all, I ask that supplications, prayers,

petitions, and thanksgivings be offered for everyone,

for kings and for all in authority,

that we may lead a quiet and tranquil life

in all devotion and dignity.

This is good and pleasing to God our savior,

who wills everyone to be saved

and to come to knowledge of the truth.



For there is one God.

There is also one mediator between God and men,

the man Christ Jesus,

who gave himself as ransom for all.



This was the testimony at the proper time.

For this I was appointed preacher and Apostle

(I am speaking the truth, I am not lying),

teacher of the Gentiles in faith and truth.



It is my wish, then, that in every place the men should pray,

lifting up holy hands, without anger or argument.