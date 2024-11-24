Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Returning home from church today (I am NOT a “Christian Zionist”), it seems increasingly obvious that human beings in thrall to the conditioning of 21st century socio-economic ideologies have failed to solve the problems of human existence on this planet.

I speak particularly of the ideology of militaristic capitalism that governs the US, the UK, and their vassals. The people behind this ideology, especially the Jewish Neocons, are on the verge of destroying most of human life so they can sit atop whatever smoldering ruins are left after they have their little triumphs. The US government and its military establishment, including NATO, have been their instruments.

Divine help is needed. But “God helps those who help themselves.” It would be childish to believe that there is some “Deus ex Machina,” as it was called in Greek drama, that will sweep in from off-stage to set thing everything aright. But there are spiritual helpers.

One of the most notable in the Christian tradition is St. Michael the Archangel. With such help, human beings with faith can find the strength and insight within themselves to change the course of history. That is what we need today. The Islamic martyrs in Gaza, Lebanon, and Palestine know all this, which is why they are winning the war against the genocidal Israeli and US militaries. We can learn from their courage and confidence.

Above all, we can have faith in Jesus, considered by the Muslims as a great prophet, and who is celebrated in the Christian churches on this Sunday as Christ the King.

Here is today’s Gospel reading from John 18:

Pilate said to Jesus: “Are you the King of the Jews?” Jesus answered, “Do you say this on your own or have others told you about me?” Pilate answered, “I am not a Jew, am I? Your own nation and the chief priests handed you over to me. What have you done?” Jesus answered, “My kingdom does not belong to this world. If my kingdom did belong to this world, my attendants would be fighting to keep me from being handed over to the Jews. But as it is, my kingdom is not here.” So Pilate said to him, “Then you are a king?” Jesus answered, “You say I am a king. For this I was born and for this I came into the world, to testify to the truth. Everyone who belongs to the truth listens to my voice.”

Of course, everyone who listens to Jesus’s voice still must act in the world. But the basis for action must always be to testify to the truth. People who sell out for money or status or power or animal pleasure have missed this simple prescription for a meaningful life both in this world and the next. For there is a next world where we answer for our deeds.

Thus we still need help here and now, today. We need help to see the truth and to find the strength within to stand up for it. That is why I am so deeply against the US wars today in Ukraine, the Middle East, and everywhere in the world we try to have our way by threats of violence.

Here is a prayer that gives strength:

Saint Michael the Archangel, Powerful Spirit of Truth.

Take my hand and lead me to Divine Truth.

Protect me from all the evil in the world. Guard me and compensate for all my weaknesses. Change, bless, and restore the consequences of all my mistakes. Carry me on the wings of your love and might to the Throne of God and pray to Him with me forever. Amen.

Happy Thanksgiving to all from the Three Sages.