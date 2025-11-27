Thanksgiving Prayers Invitation

The National Shrine of St. Jude invites you to send Thanksgiving prayers and petitions for their Masses and prayers.

Dear Friend of St. Jude, Happy Thanksgiving! We are blessed to have this day set aside to give thanks for all that we have. The St. Jude League is grateful for you and the faith, hope, and prayers you share with us throughout the year.In this spirit of gratitude, I invite you to send your Thanksgiving prayers and petitions so we may deliver them to the altar of St. Jude to be remembered in our Masses and prayers.Thank you for sharing your devotion to St. Jude with us. May God bless you and yours this Thanksgiving and always.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province

