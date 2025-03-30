RCC: Cryptocurrencies are a type of “scrip”; i.e., currencies generated by independent entities not connected with any central government or central bank. They are generally not accepted as “legal tender”; i.e., for payment of taxes. The most prominent cryptocurrency, of course, is Bitcoin. But there are others, including “Tether,” which is being used by the BRICS nations in trade. Barter transactions also operate outside legal tender currencies. The US government considers cryptocurrencies to be “commodities” and tries to tax profits by demanding payment in US dollars.

The significance of all this is that the US runs a system, first implemented by Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton, whereby a permanent government “funded” debt forms the basis of the currency system but relies on interest on the debt being paid with taxes. If you remove or threaten the tax base, the whole system collapses.

The process of worldwide de-dollarization is a mortal threat to the system, which is why President Donald Trump declared it an act of war against the US and would subject the BRICS or any other nation practicing it to 100 % tariffs.

These currency wars strike at the heart of the struggles going on in the world today.

