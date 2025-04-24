RCC: Once again we look abroad in search of objective assessments of where the US stands in the world today. The news is not good!

Three Sages has run articles by Indi.ca before and we continue to claim Fair Use while doing so again. Indi.ca has worked and studied in Canada and the US and was deplatformed from his paying US gig a couple of years ago.

He opens his current article like so:

“People ask if I've heard the latest thing Donald Trump has said, and my sincere response is, who gives a shit? Not the person who said it, so why should the one who reads it? They say whatever they want to say, and change it the next day. We're supposed to hang on every word, like links on a chain. I just don't anymore, and neither do the people they're negotiating with. Unlike and smash unsubscribe.”

From my own perspective, Indi.ca illustrates the dilemma that while Trump was elected to be president of a “nation”—the USA—he’s expected by his donors and the rest of the globalist financial elite who own US government bonds—to be the military commander for the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire.

Thus while there are plenty of things Trump can, should, and is trying to do on behalf of the US population who elected him, propping up the moribund worldwide Empire is impossible. This is because the Empire is, well, moribund. The word “moribund” means “at the point of death.” And that’s an accurate description. The Anglo-American-Zionist Empire is dying in Gaza.

So let’s imbibe further from Indi.ca’s priceless observations:

Talk Is Cheap: Trump Can't Negotiate Because No One Believes Him