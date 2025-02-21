Mark 8:34—9:1
Jesus summoned the crowd with his disciples and said to them,
"Whoever wishes to come after me must deny himself,
take up his cross, and follow me.
For whoever wishes to save his life will lose it,
but whoever loses his life for my sake
and that of the Gospel will save it.
What profit is there for one to gain the whole world
and forfeit his life?
What could one give in exchange for his life?
Whoever is ashamed of me and of my words
in this faithless and sinful generation,
the Son of Man will be ashamed of
when he comes in his Father's glory with the holy angels."
He also said to them,
"Amen, I say to you,
there are some standing here who will not taste death
until they see that the Kingdom of God has come in power."
It's because so many of His so-called followers don't do this, that Western Christianity has so little clout.
"He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain what he cannot lose. ..." Jim Elliot.
1 Corinthians 2:2..'. know nothing but Jesus Christ, and him crucified...'
I find it hard to imagine anyone in Jesus' presence listening to these strange, otherwordly words being able to really understand anything about what this young man was talking about.
Even in today's world with radically different realities.
How can you lose or fosake a life over which you have at best very little control or none whatsoever?
Most folks have life-long nooses around their necks and do what they can to keep their heads above often-rising water levels and simply never manage to free themselves from repetitive daily labour, financial needs and survival.
They constantly give unto Cesar and do their best to adapt to systems that squeeze them like lemons.
Multiple crosses and burdens have been and are carried by each and every person, past and present.
Isn't that sufficient enough?
Hmmmm🤔?
Bonne journée.