I have received the following New Year’s update from my confidential on-the-ground correspondent in Syria:

The catastrophic economic conditions resulting from theft of Syrian oil, gas, wheat and cotton fields, and Western sanctions, led al-Assad’s Syrian government to seek rapprochement with the UAE & Saudis. The price was distancing Syria from the Resistance Axis, resulting in a series of catastrophic security steps.

The main result was dismantling of the Syrian popular resistance forces which had grown to 120,000, leading to reduction of the Iranian and Hezbollah presence. These steps led to Syria being effectively defenseless against the Jihadis. The Resistance Axis already knew by 2020 that Syria was lost. Anyhow, whoever takes control of Syria is actually taking hold of a ball of fire.

More results:

1. Most importantly the economic catastrophe which neither Turkey nor Qatar can sustain.

2. Clashes between Israel/US proxies & Turks in eastern Syria.

3. Uncontrollable terrorist groups wreaking havoc on Syrian society and emergence of resistance against the Israel/US/Turkey occupation.



It sure looks like it was a positive geostrategic chess move by Russia & Iran to let events take their course, even though, unfortunately, the population of Syria will pay the price. Yet chances are that a much stronger Syria will emerge.



Recall April 2003 and Iraq, with Bush's "Mission Accomplished." Saddam was removed, but a powerful anti-US/Israel resistance emerged. The RIC of Russia, Iran, and China were strengthened significantly in all spheres during the period 2003 - 2024. In essence, the US occupation was a major geostrategic setback for the Empire.

Thus after a period of chaos that may last a year or two in Syria, a much stronger Syria and Resistance Axis can be expected to emerge.