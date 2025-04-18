RCC: Inside most Catholic churches there are 14 plaques, pictures, or depictions arranged in two rows known as the Stations of the Cross. Sometimes the Stations may be found outdoors in gardens or even alongside hiking trails as I saw once in Germany. During Lent, devotees, with one holding a cross, move along the rows, pausing at each one for a series of prayers. The Stations depict Jesus’s Good Friday journey from being condemned by Pilate, followed by his travails as he bears his cross to Golgotha, is crucified and dies, then is laid in the tomb. Of course anyone can choose to follow Jesus along the Stations of the Cross. You don’t have to be a Catholic to do it, as the prayers have universal applicability. The video link below follows the wording of St. Alphonsus Liguori, a 15th century Italian priest.

Alphonsus Maria de Liguori was an Italian Catholic bishop and saint, as well as a spiritual writer, composer, musician, artist, poet, lawyer, scholastic philosopher, and theologian. He founded the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, known as the Redemptorists, in November 1732. Click here.

Stations of the Cross—Traditional By Saint Alphonsus Liguori

The Fourteen Stations Of The Cross

The 14 Stations of the Cross represent events from Jesus’ passion and death. At each station we use our senses and our imagination to reflect prayerfully upon Jesus’ suffering, Death, and Resurrection.

1. Jesus Is Condemned to Death.

Pontius Pilate condemns Jesus to death.

2. Jesus Takes Up His Cross.

Jesus willingly accepts and patiently bears his cross.

3. Jesus Falls the First Time.

Weakened by torments and by loss of blood, Jesus falls beneath his cross.

4. Jesus Meets His Sorrowful Mother.

Jesus meets his mother, Mary, who is filled with grief.

5. Simon of Cyrene Helps Jesus Carry the Cross.

Soldiers force Simon of Cyrene to carry the cross.

6. Veronica Wipes the Face of Jesus.

Veronica steps through the crowd to wipe the face of Jesus.

7. Jesus Falls a Second Time.

Jesus falls beneath the weight of the cross a second time.

8. Jesus Meets the Women of Jerusalem.

Jesus tells the women to weep not for him but for themselves and for their children.

9. Jesus Falls the Third Time.

Weakened almost to the point of death, Jesus falls a third time.

10. Jesus Is Stripped of His Garments.

The soldiers strip Jesus of his garments, treating him as a common criminal.

11. Jesus Is Nailed to the Cross.

Jesus’ hands and feet are nailed to the cross.

12. Jesus Dies on the Cross.

After suffering greatly on the cross, Jesus bows his head and dies.

13. Jesus Is Taken Down From the Cross.

The lifeless body of Jesus is tenderly placed in the arms of Mary, his mother.

14. Jesus Is Laid in the Tomb.

Jesus’ disciples place his body in the tomb.

The closing prayer—sometimes included as a 15th station—reflects on the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Plus two Easter musical specials:

Mario Lanza's Ave Maria

Sister Rosetta Tharpe - This Train (is bound for Glory)

Plus the Stations of the Cross at the National Shrine of St. Jude, Chicago IL

Follow the Way of the Cross at the Shrine

Send Your Prayer

Dear Friend of St. Jude, As we begin this solemn Good Friday, I invite you to pray the Stations of the Cross with us as we follow the Way of the Cross at the National Shrine of St. Jude in Chicago. Today we reaffirm our faith in the true nature of Christ as we contemplate what He did for us: gathering with His friends for the last time to break bread, facing torment and death on the cross in God’s name, and reaching the fulfillment of His Resurrection. The reality of Holy Week takes us from deep sorrow to ultimate joy, an experience that strengthens our faith and celebrates who we are as Christians as we live our lives to share in eternal life after death. In this holy season, we grow in faith through prayer and fasting and by creatively giving of ourselves and the gifts God has given us. I hope our prayer along the Way of the Cross draws all of us closer to Jesus as He carries His heavy burden. Thank you for sharing in the grace of Holy Week with the National Shrine of St. Jude. May these and all of our prayers to St. Jude prepare us for the ultimate gift of God’s love that is Easter. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province