The subject is the people who are “running” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in his current calls to rearm Britain and send “troops on the ground and planes in the air” to Ukraine. After an explanation of Starmer’s purpose by the Duran’s Alexander Mercouris, his partner Alex Christoforou says, "Starmer is there to to crush America first, to crush Trump, and he's there to crush Brexit."

The basic drama of the last 125 years in world affairs is the plot by the British to carry out the objective of Cecil Rhodes and Nathaniel Rothchild to “recover American for the British Empire.” The chief US facilitator was Theodore Roosevelt. You will find the complete story in my book Our Country, Then and Now.

Once the deed was done and Woodrow Wilson was elected president in 2012, the British and their agents proceeded to enact the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, then to sucker the US into World Wars I and II in order to annihilate Germany, followed by the Cold War to destroy the Soviet Union.

Meanwhile, Israel was created to control the Middle East’s Oil, with the Israel Lobby/Neocons taking over US foreign policy, followed by 9/11 and the War on Terror in obedience to Greater Israel. Now the attack on Russia continues through the US proxy war in Ukraine.

But Trump has threatened to upset the applecart through peace with Putin’s Russia abroad and MAGA at home. So Britain’s globalist elite, working in combo with Netanyahu, is engaged in blowing up the world.

I have also pointed out and wish to re-emphasize that the US is under an existential attack from the south. It’s led by the Dem’s “woke” “resistance,” combined with plans for a full-scale Marxist-Leninist invasion from the direction of Latin America. Biden’s millions of illegal immigration were the first big wave. Of course the US set itself up for this attack by generations of imperialism spearheaded by the Rockefeller’s CIA “jackal” machine in league with Latin American fascists and militarists. Nations like Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Bolivia have fought back, with China investing heavily in Latin America and Brazil becoming a founding member of BRICS.

For MAGA to succeed and the US to be saved, Trump must totally disengage from Europe, reach an alliance with Russia, leave Israel to its fate, and face his biggest domestic challenge, which is ending the Fed and creating a new indigenous currency for America. This currency would be based on US resources and productivity, not debt, as Lincoln did with the Greenbacks and JFK tried to do with silver certificates.

Trump should also renew JFK’s Alliance for Progress program as a means of making a real, durable peace with Latin American.

