1 Corinthians 15:3-8, 11
Brothers and sisters,
I handed on to you as of first importance what I also received:
that Christ died for our sins
in accordance with the Scriptures;
that he was buried;
that he was raised on the third day
in accordance with the Scriptures;
that he appeared to Cephas, then to the Twelve.
After that, he appeared to more
than five hundred brothers at once,
most of whom are still living,
though some have fallen asleep.
After that he appeared to James,
then to all the apostles.
Last of all, as to one abnormally born,
he appeared to me.
Therefore, whether it be I or they,
so we preach and so you believed.
In early Feb'22, one morning at around 6am, I had finished my morning coffee and sat in pitch black, in bed, wrapped in my electric blanket, and pondered my chores for the day, re-prioritizing as I did every morning.
Suddenly a man appeared in a corner opposite me.
I could see only his silhouette, blacker than the black of the room, with the folds of one sleeve highlighted.
But I was saturated, absolutely saturated with the astonishing, pure love he radiated.
We watched each other in silence for some minutes. No words. Just love. And then he faded away.
For a long time after I struggled. He seemed real, not a spirit. I have had many paranormal and a number of miracles experiences in my life.
Then one night I sat in the dark staring at the spot where he had stood ... and realized I was staring at my clock radio. He had blocked the view of the radio, its ambient light silhouetted him.
I have known since he came into my room literally that he is among us, waking up his own.
Richard:
Jesus was then 2000 years ago and continues to be now, one of the great beings that has evolved on Earth. He is an Ascended Master of the Great White Brotherhood and considered by his Master colleagues to be the most spiritual of all the Masters.
I have been instructed by a man who was asked to incarnate on Earth to help humanity and the man has now passed on to the spirit world. Jesus is one of the Masters who has the ability to separate his consciousness in to 7 different levels and therefore could be in 7 different locations at one time. Also, individuals who have psychic capabilities, have the ability to communicate with Masters like Jesus if the Masters choose to interact. A couple of examples of this are Ann Ree Colton 1898 to 1984, who wrote 17 books of which I have read ''The Jesus Story''. Ms. Colton presents different info than what is considered to be doctrine. She also presents that Matthew had/has a photographic memory and therefore the book of Matthew would have much more veracity than other books, which were written many years or decades after the events had occurred. There are also a number of YouTube videos of Ms. Colton presenting to her congregation. The second example is Glenda Green, who wrote Love Without End, Jesus Speaks, published 1999, from many visits that Jesus made with her in 1992 and that she painted his portrait during the visits. I do not know if Jesus was there in his complete levels of consciousness or just one level. The book and her other book ''The Keys of Jeshua - Inspired Origination'' would be worthwhile.
The information that I have been given, and very briefly, is that Jesus was already a Master in the spirit world, and in a spirit body. He however, had decided that he would like to have a physical body, (where both bodies are considered equal). The only way to acquire a physical body is to go through the reincarnation process of which he did some 2030 years ago. He also had two missions when he made his return to physical Earth and these were teaching and healing which he did. Jesus had no intention of absolving all of the sins of humanity and he did not do this. He however, spoke often about ever lasting life and he demonstrated this with allowing himself to be crucified
and then to be able to take his body with him to the spirit world and regenerate it and he has been
continuing to help Earth and its humanity on an ongoing and continuous basis.
Supposedly Paul wrote Corinthians, but he may not have been given the full story from Jesus.
This is not the accepted doctrine, but there is so much more information available.
Best Regards