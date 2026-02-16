Send your petition to the Shrine

Send Your Prayer

Dear Friend of St. Jude: In this week’s Gospel, Jesus reflects on the importance of the Ten Commandments. He urges us to live by these Ten Commandments, telling us He has come to fulfill them. Though they may be difficult, having faith in God makes it easier. With prayer, God gives us the grace to love as He loves and to act as He acts.

We pray together: St. Jude, pray so that I may always strive to live in accordance with the Ten Commandments.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province