Dear Friend of St. Jude,Our reflection from the Gospel this week is:“Whoever does not carry his own cross and come after me cannot be my disciple.”Jesus calls upon His disciples—including us—to put nothing before Him. Nothing should stand between us and God. We are free to make whatever choices we want in life, but we must remember that we are never alone as followers of Christ.

We pray together:St. Jude, I pray that the Holy Spirit may fill my heart with the love of God.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province