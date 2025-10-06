Send your petition to the Shrine

Dear Friend of St. Jude,In this week’s Gospel, Jesus reminds us that all things are possible with God. All we need is just a little bit of faith to achieve great things.Sometimes we may not think we have enough faith. Even though it may waver during tough situations, we should not worry. Jesus tells us that even if we have “faith the size of a mustard seed,” anything is possible.

We pray together:St. Jude, help me to continue to strengthen my faith. When I stumble in my faith journey, I know that God will be there to help me.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province